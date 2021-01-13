BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

Sinckler gets two-game ban for shouting 'Are you f*****g serious?' at referee

The England tighthead prop will miss their opening game of the Six Nations.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 11:43 AM
38 minutes ago 914 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5323698
Sinckler will miss England's opening Six Nations game.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Sinckler will miss England's opening Six Nations game.
Sinckler will miss England's opening Six Nations game.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BRISTOL BEARS PROP Kyle Sinckler has been handed a two-game ban for swearing at referee Karl Dickson during his side’s Premiership win over Exeter, the RFU has confirmed.

The 27-year-old is set to miss England’s opening Six Nations game against Scotland as a result.

Sinckler was overheard on the ref mic shouting “Are you f*****g serious” when he felt he had been illegally tackled during Bristol’s clash against Exeter.

Although Dickson did not show him a yellow or red card during the game, Sinckler was subsequently cited for “failing to respect the authority of the match official” and his disciplinary hearing took place online yesterday.

https://twitter.com/AndyGoode10/status/1347979702477217792

During the hearing, Sinckler accepted that he had used foul language at the referee but he did not accept that the conduct warranted a red card.

However, the independent disciplinary panel found that Sinckler’s language had warranted a red card.

The panel stated that Sinckler’s comment during the game against Exeter was “aggressive” and “directed at the referee.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The Player was candid in his evidence as to why he had done so and regretted his actions,” said the panel.

“The Panel found that his actions disrespected the authority of the Referee and it was in breach of a core value of Rugby – respect of match officials – and warranted a red card.

“The Panel determined that in all the circumstances it was a low entry point with no relevant mitigation. The sanction is a two-week ban.”

Sinckler will now miss Bristol’s Premiership game against Bath on 29 January and England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland on 6 February if he is selected in Eddie Jones’ squad.

If Sinckler is not selected in the England squad, he will miss Bristol’s Premiership meeting with Sale Sharks on 5 February.

Sinckler is free to play again on 9 February 2021, meaning he will be available for the remainder of England’s Six Nations campaign.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie