Sinckler gets two-game ban for shouting 'Are you f*****g serious?' at referee

BRISTOL BEARS PROP Kyle Sinckler has been handed a two-game ban for swearing at referee Karl Dickson during his side’s Premiership win over Exeter, the RFU has confirmed.

The 27-year-old is set to miss England’s opening Six Nations game against Scotland as a result.

Sinckler was overheard on the ref mic shouting “Are you f*****g serious” when he felt he had been illegally tackled during Bristol’s clash against Exeter.

Although Dickson did not show him a yellow or red card during the game, Sinckler was subsequently cited for “failing to respect the authority of the match official” and his disciplinary hearing took place online yesterday.

https://twitter.com/AndyGoode10/status/1347979702477217792

During the hearing, Sinckler accepted that he had used foul language at the referee but he did not accept that the conduct warranted a red card.

However, the independent disciplinary panel found that Sinckler’s language had warranted a red card.

The panel stated that Sinckler’s comment during the game against Exeter was “aggressive” and “directed at the referee.”

“The Player was candid in his evidence as to why he had done so and regretted his actions,” said the panel.

“The Panel found that his actions disrespected the authority of the Referee and it was in breach of a core value of Rugby – respect of match officials – and warranted a red card.

“The Panel determined that in all the circumstances it was a low entry point with no relevant mitigation. The sanction is a two-week ban.”

Sinckler will now miss Bristol’s Premiership game against Bath on 29 January and England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland on 6 February if he is selected in Eddie Jones’ squad.

If Sinckler is not selected in the England squad, he will miss Bristol’s Premiership meeting with Sale Sharks on 5 February.

Sinckler is free to play again on 9 February 2021, meaning he will be available for the remainder of England’s Six Nations campaign.