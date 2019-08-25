Mbappe suffers injury in PSG's emphatic win over Toulouse

KYLIAN MBAPPE WAS forced out of Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 victory over Toulouse on Sunday as the French forward became the third player to suffer an injury on the day for the French champions.

The striker was forced out of the match in the 66th minute with an apparent leg injury, ending his day prematurely.

Mbappe walked down the tunnel with a team physio with 17-year-old defender Arthur Zagre taking his place in the PSG lineup.

The injury was the third of the day suffered by a PSG player, as Edinson Cavani and Abdou Diallo were also forced out of the match.

Cavani’s injury occurred just 14 minutes into the match as the Uruguayan forward appeared to tweak his groin, prompting an immediate substitution.

He was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who provided a pair of goals for PSG in their convincing win.

Diallo, meanwhile, lasted until the 40th minute before exiting following an aerial duel with Thiago Silva taking his place.

Mbappe had played all 90 minute in each of PSG’s first two matches of the Ligue 1 campaign, having scored in a 3-0 season-opening win against Nimes.

However, he was held scoreless in the second match against Rennes as PSG were stunned 2-1.

The Frenchman scored 33 league goals in 29 appearances last campaign, helping PSG win the league once again.

He also scored four goals in eight Champions League appearances, although PSG were stunned by Manchester United in the Round of 16 in last year’s tournament.

PSG have been without Neymar to start the season, and the Brazilian star did not dress once again in the victory over Toulouse.

Choupo-Moting was joined on the scoresheet by defender Marquinihos, who scored the fourth and final goal, as well as an own goal from Matthieu Goncalves.

Next up for PSG is a visit to Metz on Friday before the start of the first international break of the campaign.

After that, the French champions will return home to the Parc de Princes to host Strasbourg on 14 September.

- Omni