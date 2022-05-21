Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 21 May 2022
Mbappe decides to stay at PSG in last-minute snub of Real Madrid - reports

The year’s biggest transfer saga has had a major last-minute twist.

By AFP Saturday 21 May 2022
5 Comments
Kylian Mbappe.
Image: Matthieu Mirville/Dppi
Image: Matthieu Mirville/Dppi

KYLIAN MBAPPE HAS decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite weeks of speculation linking the forward to a move to Real Madrid, according to widespread reports on Saturday.

The French World Cup winner has made up his mind to remain faithful to PSG and is poised to sign a three-year extension to his contract which ends on June 30, L’Equipe in France and Spanish sports paper Marca reported.

The player’s entourage refused to elaborate but reports suggest PSG could make a statement later Saturday when the club are playing Metz in their final match of the season at the Parc des Princes.

The 23-year-old’s ‘will-he-won’t-he’ move to Madrid has kept fans and the two clubs on their toes over the past few months.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play one day for Real, who will play Liverpool in the Champions League final next weekend after securing a 35th Spanish title.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, have battled to hold on to their biggest asset.

It now appears Mbappe is staying put alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi to help them in their protracted quest to land the Champions League.

According to Marca and RMC, Mbappe has informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of his decision to remain at the French champions.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

