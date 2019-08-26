This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 26 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Problems for PSG as key men Mbappe and Cavani set for spells on the sidelines

With Neymar not featuring while his future is still up in the air, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting may be tasked with leading the line.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Aug 2019, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 961 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4782868
Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.
Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have been dealt a blow with the news Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani will be sidelined until the middle of September at least.

The Ligue 1 champions say Mbappe will likely be out for four weeks due to a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday’s 4-0 defeat of Toulouse.

Cavani was hurt in the same fixture and is expected to be unavailable for at least three weeks.

The pair will miss league game against Metz prior to the international break, with neither player likely to be called up by their countries for fixtures in early September.

They can also be expected to miss the visit of Strasbourg on 13 September, as well as the opening round of Champions League group games, which will be played four and five days later.

The group draw will be made this Thursday evening. 

With head coach Thomas Tuchel unwilling to play Neymar until the Brazil star’s future is resolved, it leaves PSG looking extremely light in attack for the next month.

imago-20190825 Tuchel and Choupo-Moting. Source: Imago/PA Images

The goalscoring burden is likely to fall on Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who scored twice in the win over Toulouse, unless Neymar is brought back into the first-team picture.

However, even if he stays at PSG beyond the transfer deadline of 2 September, Neymar will not be able to play in the first three Champions League group matches because of a ban.

The forward was sanctioned by Uefa in April for an Instagram rant about refereeing decisions in PSG’s last-16 second-leg defeat to Manchester United in Paris.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie