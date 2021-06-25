Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 June 2021
Advertisement

Los Angeles Clippers cut series deficit with historic victory over Phoenix Suns

The defeat ended the Suns’ franchise-record playoff winning streak at nine games.

By Press Association Friday 25 Jun 2021, 7:46 AM
16 minutes ago 153 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5477073

PAUL GEORGE LED the Los Angeles Clippers with 27 points as his side recorded their first victory in Western Conference Finals history and cut their series deficit against the Phoenix Suns.

The seven-time All-Star had to deliver after missing two important free throws in the one-point Game 2 loss and with team-mate Kawhi Leonard still out injured.

George embraced the challenge on Thursday by making six of seven free throws en route to scoring 27 as well as recording 15 rebounds and eight assists, as his side won 106-92.

The sides played a tight first half with Phoenix leading 48-46 at the break before the Clippers exploded with a 21-3 run in the third quarter that took them ahead 71-56.

The three points contributed in that run by the visitors came from Chris Paul, who missed the first two games of the series due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

The former Clipper, who was booed during introductions at the Staples Center, scored 15 points and had 12 assists but was one of many Phoenix players plagued by inaccuracy as he went five of 19 from the field.

His team-mate Devin Booker was just five of 21 from the field and made only one of his seven three-point attempts to finish with 15 points.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The defeat ended the Suns’ franchise-record playoff winning streak at nine games, with the visitors leading the series 2-1 ahead of Game 4 in Los Angeles on Saturday.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s Sevens success, the retirement of Connacht’s Seán O’Brien, the introduction of the 50/22 law at Test level, Noel McNamara’s move to the Sharks, this weekend’s English and French league finals, and the Lions’ opener against the returning Japanese.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie