Saturday 23 May, 2020
La Liga can resume week of 8 June, says Spanish prime minister

Players have begun training in small groups as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.

By AFP Saturday 23 May 2020, 2:06 PM
1 hour ago 433 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5106129
The league was halted more than two months ago.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The league was halted more than two months ago.
The league was halted more than two months ago.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SPAIN’S PRIME MINISTER Sanchez announced on Saturday that La Liga can resume from its coronavirus lockdown on the week of 8 June.

“The resumption of major professional sporting competitions and in particular La Liga will be allowed from the week of 8 June,” Sanchez told a press conference.

More than two months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season in Spain, players have begun training in small groups as they aim to be as ready as possible for the planned reboot next month.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said the preferred date for games to resume is Friday, 12 June and Sanchez’s announcement means that plan has been given the green light from the government.

Clubs have 11 games left to play to finish the season, with the proposed final round to be completed by the end of July.

A compressed calendar would mean teams playing matches both in midweek and at weekends while fixtures will be held behind closed doors, with only 197 people allowed to attend, according to a protocol prepared by La Liga.

Players will also undergo tests for coronavirus the day before games and will have their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter stadiums.

La Liga’s staggered training programme meant players began working individually at training grounds on 4 May and were able to expand into groups of up to 10 players this week.

The top flight was first suspended on 12 March after Real Madrid went into quarantine on the same day following the positive test of one of the club’s basketball players.

But Tebas has been adamant the league must restart, having estimated that a cancellation of the season would cost clubs around one billion euros.

France’s Ligue 1 has been cut short, with Paris Saint-Germain declared champions, while the Bundesliga in Germany became the first major European league to resume behind closed doors last weekend.

Tebas has said the chance is low of players infecting each other during games.

“In the match environment, infection is practically impossible because we have carried out a study that we will present that shows the smallest risk is in matches if everyone respects the medical protocol,” Tebas said earlier this month. 

“If things are done as they should be, there shouldn’t be any infections. If five infections appear in one club, it would suggest some negligence.”

© – AFP 2020

