'La Rochelle only need to score a try and kick some penalties, and they’re right in the game.'

HOW LA ROCHELLE should approach Sunday’s encounter with Leinster was up for discussion on Monday’s edition of Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

“I certainly wouldn’t be looking to give Leinster energy by letting Garry Ringrose catch it behind the gain line,” Jackman said.

“I would be unbelievably disciplined in terms of when to go out the back. I would play front door, front door. I would actually target them very much around the first and second defender, I would be that narrow.

“It’s not going to be pleasing on the eye and there’s going to be no line breaks there, or it’s highly unlikely that there will be. It will just be a couple of inches, win the ball, a couple of inches, win the ball, and hope that Leinster infringe at the breakdown.

“Get Leinster to give away 16 or 17 penalties and then see if you can turn those into points. Leinster are conceding on average 12 points per game, so obviously that’s pretty miserly.

“But other teams haven’t taken points off them, they haven’t been able to kick to the corner and turn it into seven.”

Jackman added: “Leinster’s attack isn’t really firing even though on average they’re scoring 31 points per game. I think La Rochelle can keep them under 20 points. La Rochelle would only really need to score a try and kick some penalties, and then they’re right in the game.”

“Now, maybe Leinster will bring a brilliant attacking performance and score 30 against La Rochelle, but I just don’t think it’s going to be that easy.

“I would say La Rochelle need to bring a good kicking game, try and play in the right areas of the field, they need to carry narrow and when penalties are on offer; either take the points or if you do go to the corner, they can’t let Leinster off the hook. This all sounds very easy!

“We saw Munster have five red zone opportunities against Leinster and they only converted one of them, with that Tom Ahern try. So, they are giving up those opportunities, so that will always give you a chance if you have a good goal kicker and a pack who can convert the odd chance.”

