LA ROCHELLE REACHED the French Top 14 final for the first time on Friday with a 19-6 victory over Racing 92.

They will face either Toulouse or Bordeaux-Begles, who meet on Saturday, in the title match.

Toulouse defeated La Rochelle 22-17 in the European Champions Cup final last month.

