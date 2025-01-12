Advertisement
LIVE: La Rochelle v Leinster, Champions Cup

All eyes on Stade Marcel-Deflandre.
2.31pm, 12 Jan 2025

10 mins ago 2:42PM

Team News

jordie-barrett-arrives-ahead-of-the-game James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Let’s start with Leinster.

Leo Cullen showed his hand on Friday, but was forced into a change yesterday. With Tommy O’Brien forced out through injury, Jordie Barrett now starts at full-back, while Jamie Osborne moves to the wing. Ciarán Frawley has been added to the replacements.

Tadhg Furlong returns from injury, Sam Prendergast starts at 10, and Andrew Porter and RG Snyman are among those on a star-studded bench.

Leinster

  • 15. Jordie Barrett
  • 14. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. Jamie Osborne
  •  10. Sam Prendergast
  •  9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Cian Healy
  • 2. Rónan Kelleher
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  •  4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. James Ryan
  •  6. Ryan Baird
  •  7. Josh van der Flier
  •  8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements

  • 16. Gus McCarthy
  •  17. Andrew Porter
  • 18. Rabah Slimani
  • 19. RG Snyman
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Luke McGrath
  •  22. Ross Byrne
  • 23. Ciarán Frawley 
15 mins ago 2:37PM

Hello, and welcome along to The 42’s live coverage of this afternoon’s blockbuster Champions Cup clash between La Rochelle and Leinster.

The rivalry continues at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.

Kick-off is 3.15pm Irish time, with the game live on Premier Sports 1.

We’ll have all the updates you need right here. Stay with us!

