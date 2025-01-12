LIVE: La Rochelle v Leinster, Champions Cup

Team News

James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Let’s start with Leinster.

Leo Cullen showed his hand on Friday, but was forced into a change yesterday. With Tommy O’Brien forced out through injury, Jordie Barrett now starts at full-back, while Jamie Osborne moves to the wing. Ciarán Frawley has been added to the replacements.

Tadhg Furlong returns from injury, Sam Prendergast starts at 10, and Andrew Porter and RG Snyman are among those on a star-studded bench.

Leinster

15. Jordie Barrett

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jamie Osborne

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements