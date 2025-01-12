LIVE: La Rochelle v Leinster, Champions Cup

James Crombie / INPHO
Let’s start with Leinster.
Leo Cullen showed his hand on Friday, but was forced into a change yesterday. With Tommy O’Brien forced out through injury, Jordie Barrett now starts at full-back, while Jamie Osborne moves to the wing. Ciarán Frawley has been added to the replacements.
Tadhg Furlong returns from injury, Sam Prendergast starts at 10, and Andrew Porter and RG Snyman are among those on a star-studded bench.
Leinster
15. Jordie Barrett
14. Jimmy O’Brien
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Jamie Osborne
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Ryan Baird
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (captain)
Replacements
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Andrew Porter
18. Rabah Slimani
19. RG Snyman
20. Jack Conan
21. Luke McGrath
22. Ross Byrne
23. Ciarán Frawley
15 mins ago
2:37PM
Hello, and welcome along to The 42’s live coverage of this afternoon’s blockbuster Champions Cup clash between La Rochelle and Leinster.
The rivalry continues at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.
Kick-off is 3.15pm Irish time, with the game live on Premier Sports 1.
We’ll have all the updates you need right here. Stay with us!
