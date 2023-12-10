Live: La Rochelle v Leinster, Champions Cup

1′ – LAR 0-0 LEI: Antoine Hastoy gets us underway at Stade Marcel Deflandre.
Ronan O’Gara, by the way, is serving his fifth ban as La Rochelle coach for this game.
Donnacha Ryan has been running the show on the pitch during La Rochelle’s warm-up.
Speaking to TNT Sports pre-game, Leo Cullen has said the wet conditions are going to have a massive impact on the game. He stressed that Leinster will need to be mindful of the weather in how they approach the game.
It’s almost time!
Solid eye contact…
I’m sure you know the scéal here, but just a reminder:
Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and James Lowe all ruled out for Leinster. Will Connors gets the nod at openside — it could be a real horses for courses matchup for him.
And Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber have opted to start Harry Byrne at out-half with brother Ross also out injured.
What a massive game for the 24-year-old.
For the champions, Teddy Thomas misses out through suspension but it’s otherwise as you’d expect.
La Rochelle
- 15. Brice Dulin
- 14. Dillyn Leyds
- 13. Ulupano Seuteni
- 12. Jonathan Danty
- 11. Jules Favre
- 10. Antoine Hastoy
- 9. Tawerra Kerr-Barlow
- 1. Reda Wardi
- 2. Pierre Bourgarit (captain)
- 3. Uini Atonio
- 4. Thomas Lavault
- 5. Will Skelton
- 6. Paul Boudehent
- 7. Levani Botia
- 8. Yoan Tanga
Replacements:
- 16. Sacha Idoumi
- 17. Joel Sclavi
- 18. Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel
- 19. Ultan Dillane
- 20. Rémi Picquette
- 21. Judicaël Cancoriet
- 22. Teddy Iribaren
- 23. Hugo Reus.
Leinster
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Jordan Larmour
- 13. Garry Ringrose (co-captain)
- 12. Robbie Henshaw
- 11. Jimmy O’Brien
- 10. Harry Byrne
- 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
- 1. Andrew Porter
- 2. Dan Sheehan
- 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 4. Joe McCarthy
- 5. James Ryan (co-captain)
- 6. Ryan Baird
- 7. Will Connors
- 8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
- 16. Rónan Kelleher
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Thomas Clarkson
- 19. Jason Jenkins
- 20. Josh van der Flier
- 21. Ben Murphy
- 22. Ciarán Frawley
- 23. Charlie Ngatai.
Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).
It’s piddling down in La Rochelle this afternoon.
On paper, you’d suspect that would suit the hosts. But who knows, really?
Rain coming down in La Rochelle. pic.twitter.com/ClFwcrva0o— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) December 10, 2023
It’s the first time these sides have met in La Rochelle’s backyard.
Can a Jacques Nienaber-infused Leinster lay down a marker? Or will ROG’s back-to-back European champions extend their hoodoo over the eastern province?
This place will be a cauldron come kick-off. 🔊🗣️🔵#SRvLEI #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/f94KfkeCGn— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 10, 2023
The bookies have it for La Rochelle by a solitary point which, eh, has kind of been the story over the last couple of years.
But what say you?
Alright, here we go. It’s the big one.
How’re we getting on? Gavan Casey with you here and, if you’re not in France or you can’t make a TV, I’ll have live updates for you here from Leinster’s Champions Cup pool opener with La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre (3:15pm).
The finalists from the last two years meet again in the most eagerly anticipated rugby fixture of the weekend. Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle hold the bragging rights in this rivalry, having broken Leinster hearts in their last three meetings.
Okay, the stakes aren’t quite so high today, but the eventual winners will have sent a major statement across the continent and the losers will certainly feel it where it hurts.
Brace yourselves for another special game between these two sides!