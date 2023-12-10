Live: La Rochelle v Leinster, Champions Cup

Ronan O’Gara, by the way, is serving his fifth ban as La Rochelle coach for this game.

Donnacha Ryan has been running the show on the pitch during La Rochelle’s warm-up.

Speaking to TNT Sports pre-game, Leo Cullen has said the wet conditions are going to have a massive impact on the game. He stressed that Leinster will need to be mindful of the weather in how they approach the game.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It’s almost time!