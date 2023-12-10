Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

Live: La Rochelle v Leinster, Champions Cup

Europe’s top two meet again at the home of the champions, with kick-off at 3:15pm.
9
6.6k
58 minutes ago

1 minute ago 3:16PM
Kick-off

1′ – LAR 0-0 LEI: Antoine Hastoy gets us underway at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

8 minutes ago 3:09PM

Ronan O’Gara, by the way, is serving his fifth ban as La Rochelle coach for this game.

Donnacha Ryan has been running the show on the pitch during La Rochelle’s warm-up.

Speaking to TNT Sports pre-game, Leo Cullen has said the wet conditions are going to have a massive impact on the game. He stressed that Leinster will need to be mindful of the weather in how they approach the game.

donnacha-ryan Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It’s almost time!

18 minutes ago 2:59PM

Solid eye contact…

james-ryan-matthew-carley-and-pierre-bourgarit-during-the-coin-toss Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

22 minutes ago 2:56PM
Teams

I’m sure you know the scéal here, but just a reminder:

Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and James Lowe all ruled out for Leinster. Will Connors gets the nod at openside — it could be a real horses for courses matchup for him.

And Leo Cullen and Jacques Nienaber have opted to start Harry Byrne at out-half with brother Ross also out injured.

What a massive game for the 24-year-old.

For the champions, Teddy Thomas misses out through suspension but it’s otherwise as you’d expect.

La Rochelle

  • 15. Brice Dulin
  • 14. Dillyn Leyds
  • 13. Ulupano Seuteni
  • 12. Jonathan Danty 
  • 11. Jules Favre
  • 10. Antoine Hastoy
  • 9. Tawerra Kerr-Barlow
  • 1. Reda Wardi
  • 2. Pierre Bourgarit (captain)
  • 3. Uini Atonio
  • 4. Thomas Lavault
  • 5. Will Skelton
  • 6. Paul Boudehent
  • 7. Levani Botia
  • 8. Yoan Tanga 

Replacements:

  • 16. Sacha Idoumi
  • 17. Joel Sclavi
  • 18. Georges-Henri Colombe Reazel
  • 19. Ultan Dillane
  • 20. Rémi Picquette
  • 21. Judicaël Cancoriet
  • 22. Teddy Iribaren
  • 23. Hugo Reus.

Leinster

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Jordan Larmour
  • 13. Garry Ringrose (co-captain)
  • 12. Robbie Henshaw
  • 11. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 10. Harry Byrne
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
  • 4. Joe McCarthy
  • 5. James Ryan (co-captain)
  • 6. Ryan Baird
  • 7. Will Connors
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rónan Kelleher
  • 17. Cian Healy
  • 18. Thomas Clarkson
  • 19. Jason Jenkins
  • 20. Josh van der Flier
  • 21. Ben Murphy
  • 22. Ciarán Frawley
  • 23. Charlie Ngatai.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).

28 minutes ago 2:49PM

It’s piddling down in La Rochelle this afternoon.

On paper, you’d suspect that would suit the hosts. But who knows, really?

36 minutes ago 2:41PM
What do you reckon?

It’s the first time these sides have met in La Rochelle’s backyard.

Can a Jacques Nienaber-infused Leinster lay down a marker? Or will ROG’s back-to-back European champions extend their hoodoo over the eastern province?

The bookies have it for La Rochelle by a solitary point which, eh, has kind of been the story over the last couple of years.

But what say you?


Poll Results:

Leinster by 1-7 (56)
La Rochelle by 1-7 (40)
La Rochelle by 8+ (36)
Leinster by 8+ (17)
Draw (3)





42 minutes ago 2:36PM
Good afternoon!

Alright, here we go. It’s the big one.

How’re we getting on? Gavan Casey with you here and, if you’re not in France or you can’t make a TV, I’ll have live updates for you here from Leinster’s Champions Cup pool opener with La Rochelle at Stade Marcel Deflandre (3:15pm).

The finalists from the last two years meet again in the most eagerly anticipated rugby fixture of the weekend. Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle hold the bragging rights in this rivalry, having broken Leinster hearts in their last three meetings.

Okay, the stakes aren’t quite so high today, but the eventual winners will have sent a major statement across the continent and the losers will certainly feel it where it hurts.

uini-atonio-arrives Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

donnacha-ryan-and-ronan-ogara-arrive

joe-mccarthy-arrives Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Brace yourselves for another special game between these two sides!

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     