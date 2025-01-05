Hastoy spares La Rochelle's blushes against gallant Toulouse youngsters

A YOUTHFUL TOULOUSE side fell to a gallant, last-gasp defeat at La Rochelle as the French and European champions were replaced at the summit of the Top 14 table by Bordeaux-Begles.

It required an Antoine Hastoy penalty with the clock red for Ronan O’Gara’s virtually full-strength La Rochelle to edge past their domestic nemeses 22-19.

Les Rochelais, who host Leinster in the Champions Cup next Sunday, had been massive favourites for this clash as Toulouse rested their frontliners for their upcoming trip to Durban where they’ll face the Sharks in the same competition.

Toulouse boss Ugo Mola included eight players in his matchday 23 who were aged 20 or younger, with the average age of Les Toulousains’ starting XV just 21.6.

But even with Italy fullback Ange Capuozzo deputising at scrum-half for most of the second half, Toulouse’s ‘Espoirs’ almost snatched a heroic draw as Valentin Delpy dropped a goal with just over three minutes remaining.

With the score locked at 19 apiece and the clock ticking red, however, O’Gara’s sloppy La Rochelle won a penalty about halfway between the Toulouse 10-metre line and 22′, from a wide angle on the left.

With La Rochelle in a battle to consolidate their Top 14 play-off spot, it was a high-risk kick and the players duly turned to the touchline for guidance.

O’Gara’s response pierced through the din at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre, which was sold out for the 100th consecutive game: “TROIS POINTS! TROIS!” roared the former Ireland out-half.

Hastoy delivered from the tee but La Rochelle’s celebrations were muted: bookmakers had favoured them by 25 points — which would have been a bonus-point win under Top 14 rules — when each side had named their 23. Instead, they scraped home by three, leaving a precious bonus point behind.

Tolu Latu — who was yellow-carded in the second half for a dangerous clear-out, and was lucky to avoid a red — opened the scoring for La Rochelle with a close-range, 14th-minute finish which was left unconverted by Ihaia West.

La Rochelle were plagued by a combination of indiscipline and questionable refereeing calls throughout, however, and by the 34th minute, Toulouse led 9-5 with 21-year-old out-half Delpy chipping over three penalties in relatively quick succession.

La Rochelle responded on the cusp of half-time when a beautifully timed pop pass by Gregory Aldritt sent Oscar Jegou across the chalk, right of the posts. West added the afters and La Rochelle led 12-9 at the break.

La Rochelle had a try chalked off in strange circumstances after the break but they eventually stretched their lead by seven when Tawera Kerr-Barlow caught Toulouse napping with a short-range quick tap and dove spectacularly for a score just after the hour mark, with replacement Hastoy converting.

But with the bonus point for a 15-point victory suddenly in sight for the hosts, it was Toulouse who upped gears and roared their way back into the contest, Siale Tolofue dotting down at the back of a lineout maul on 70 minutes. Delpy converted from a tight angle on the right-hand side to reduce the arrears to three points.

Seven minutes later, the scores were level as the same player screwed a drop-goal between the posts from just outside the La Rochelle 22′, stunning the ground into near silence.

Even the Toulouse sideline, while jubilant, looked shocked at what they were seeing, while the visibly worried O’Gara roared his team back towards halfway.

After La Rochelle lost Dillyn Leyds to a head injury late on, Hastoy spared the hosts’ blushes only somewhat with his expert finish from the tee. La Rochelle sit fifth in the Top 14 table but just two points clear of seventh-placed Clermont.

Toulouse’s kids, meanwhile, while visibly deflated by Hastoy’s strike, left the Marcel-Deflandre with an unlikely defensive bonus point. They sit three points behind Bordeaux after 14 games.

The new leaders ran in six tries to crush Stade Francais 46-19 and move back to the summit.

Yannick Bru’s Bordeaux took time to find their feet in Paris, holding a slim 13-12 lead at half-time.

But in the chilly capital they managed to raise the temperature after the break with Louis Bielle-Biarrey touching down twice.

Toulon, meanwhile, continued their impressive home form with a 36-24 victory over Stuart Lancaster’s Racing 92 to consolidate third spot but they lost skipper Charles Ollivon to a knee injury early.

Toulon took the lead thanks to several brilliant moves from scrumhalf Baptiste Serin before being worried in the second half.

Gael Drean touched down twice to bring his tally to ten this season, to consolidate third place with 43 points.

The victory was however overshadowed by Ollivon’s injury.

The 46-times capped France flanker picked up a right knee problem in the sixth minute in an action when Fijian winger Setariki Tuicuvu touched down the first of his two tries, and was helped off the pitch.

Tuicuvu got his second try just seven minutes later.

The 31-year-old Ollivon’s injury comes a week before Toulon host Harlequins in the Champions Cup and four weeks before France’s Six Nations opener against Wales on 31 January.

For Toulon the six-try victory was their ninth Top 14 win and eighth in a row at home in all competitions to consolidate third place and boost confidence ahead of Harlequins.

Bayonne, who had been equal on points with Toulon before the weekend, fell 42-10 at Montpellier, paying for a first half where they trailed 22-0.

The Basques finished the game with 14 men after Esteban Capilla’s red card.

Montpellier’s fifth success in a row at home moves them into the top six.

In a bottom-of-the-table clash Lyon beat Perpignan 17-12.

- With reporting by AFP