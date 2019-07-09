This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Croke Park to host Ladies All-Ireland semi-finals for first time

The historic senior double-header will take place in August.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 2:09 PM
1 hour ago 708 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4717119
Dublin are seeking a third successive All-Ireland title this year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Dublin are seeking a third successive All-Ireland title this year.
Dublin are seeking a third successive All-Ireland title this year.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE LADIES ALL-Ireland senior semi-finals will be played in Croke Park for the first time ever this year.

The historic news was confirmed at the launch of the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland championships today, with both semi-finals taking place at GAA headquarters as part of a double-header on Sunday 25 August.

Holders Dublin are aiming to complete a three-in-a-row this year after capturing their eighth Leinster title on the bounce at the end of June.

There are 12 counties competing in the senior competition for the Brendan Martin cup, with the All-Ireland series set to get underway this weekend.

“It’s wonderful news,” LGFA president Marie Hickey said following the announcement. 

“It’s great that we have the opportunity to bring four teams here [Croke Park] for the semi-finals and give the players an extra opportunity to play here. And whoever wins will obviously play on [All-Ireland] final day.

“It’s wonderful news in cooperation with the GAA that we’ve been able to have this fixture here. It’s wonderful for moving forward for all young players to aspire to and for everyone in the association.”

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate semi-finals on 17 August will be played at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie