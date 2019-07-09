Croke Park to host Ladies All-Ireland semi-finals for first time

THE LADIES ALL-Ireland senior semi-finals will be played in Croke Park for the first time ever this year.

The historic news was confirmed at the launch of the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland championships today, with both semi-finals taking place at GAA headquarters as part of a double-header on Sunday 25 August.

Holders Dublin are aiming to complete a three-in-a-row this year after capturing their eighth Leinster title on the bounce at the end of June.

There are 12 counties competing in the senior competition for the Brendan Martin cup, with the All-Ireland series set to get underway this weekend.

“It’s wonderful news,” LGFA president Marie Hickey said following the announcement.

“It’s great that we have the opportunity to bring four teams here [Croke Park] for the semi-finals and give the players an extra opportunity to play here. And whoever wins will obviously play on [All-Ireland] final day.

“It’s wonderful news in cooperation with the GAA that we’ve been able to have this fixture here. It’s wonderful for moving forward for all young players to aspire to and for everyone in the association.”

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate semi-finals on 17 August will be played at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.

