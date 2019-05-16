This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
7 for champions Cork, 4 from Galway, 2 Dubs - 2019 Teams of the League unveiled

Champions Waterford and Meath and finalists Antrim dominate the Division 2, 3 and 4 selections.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 16 May 2019, 11:05 AM
2 hours ago 1,333 Views No Comments
Winner winner: Martina O'Brien and Hannah Looney were both honoured.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

NEWLY-CROWNED CHAMPIONS CORK lead the way in the 2019 Division 1 Team of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Seven players have been recognised after they lifted the title for the first time since 2017, making it six titles in seven years and their 12th overall.

Five counties have players included in the selection — Cork, beaten finalists Galway (four), All-Ireland champions Dublin (two), Donegal and Tipperary (one each).

Rebels goalkeeper Martina O’Brien takes the number one jersey and she’s joined by her defenders Hannah Looney, Melissa Duggan and Shauna Kelly on the side.

Midfielder Niamh Cotter, forward Eimear Scally and Player of the Match in the final, Orla Finn, are the others of Ephie Fitzgerald’s troops honoured.

Leading the way for the Tribeswomen are Sinead Burke, Charlotte Cooney, Louise Ward and Roisin Leonard, while Dublin duo Martha Byrne and Niamh McEvoy are also selected.

Louise Ward and Orla Finn Louise Ward and Orla Finn. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Tipperary star Aishling Moloney and Donegal captain Karen Guthrie make up the team. Guthrie is one of three survivors from last year’s 15, the others being Byrne and Burke.

Division 2 winners Waterford also have seven players selected in the second-tier’s top team, with Player of the Match in the decider, Maria Delahunty, named at centre-half forward.

She’s joined by goalkeeper Rosie Landers, captain Karen McGrath, Róisín Tobin, Emma Murray, Michelle Ryan and Aileen Wall. Finalists Kerry and Cavan have two players named in the 15, with one a-piece from Wexford, Tyrone, Armagh and Clare.

Meath dominate in Division 3 with six awards, and in Division 4, runners-up Antrim pip champions Fermanagh as five make the cut while the Erne county see four of their stars recognised.

The players on each of the four divisional teams were chosen by the LGFA’s All-Star committee, and the players will receive their awards at Croke Park on Friday evening, 31 May.

The four teams are as follows:

Division 1 Lidl NFL Team of the League:
1.Martina O’Brien (Cork)

2. Martha Byrne (Dublin)
3. Hannah Looney (Cork)
4. Melissa Duggan (Cork)

5. Shauna Kelly (Cork)
6. Sinéad Burke (Galway)
7. Charlotte Cooney (Galway)

8. Louise Ward (Galway)
9. Niamh Cotter (Cork)

10. Karen Guthrie (Donegal)
11. Niamh McEvoy (Dublin)
12. Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

13. Eimear Scally (Cork)
14. Róisín Leonard (Galway)
15. Orla Finn (Cork)

Division 2 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

1. Rosie Landers (Waterford)

2. Karen McGrath (Waterford)
3. Aislinn Desmond (Kerry)
4. Sarah Harding Kenny (Wexford)

5. Sinéad Greene (Cavan)
6. Neamh Woods (Tyrone)
7. Róisín Tobin (Waterford)

8. Donna English (Cavan)
9. Emma Murray (Waterford)

10. Aimee Mackin (Armagh)
11. Michelle Ryan (Waterford)
12. Maria Delahunty (Waterford)

13. Sarah Houlihan (Kerry)
14. Niamh O’Dea (Clare)
15. Aileen Wall (Waterford)

Division 3 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

1. Monica McGuirk (Meath)

2. Aoife Morrisroe (Sligo)
3. Sarah Powderly (Meath)
4. Mairéad Moore (Longford)

5. Lorna Fusciardi (Wicklow)
6. Bernice Byrne (Sligo)
7. Niamh Gallogly (Meath)

8. Joanne Cregg (Roscommon)
9. Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath)

10. Lauren Boles (Sligo)
11. Emma Duggan (Meath)
12. Michelle Farrell (Longford)

13. Aisling Greene (Longford)
14. Neasa Dooley (Kildare)
15. Stacey Grimes (Meath)

Division 4 Lidl NFL Team of the League:

1. Anna McCann (Antrim)

2. Kristine Reidy (Limerick)
3. Erin Murphy (Fermanagh)
4. Orla Corr (Antrim)

5. Molly McGloin (Fermanagh)
6. Cathy Mee (Limerick)
7. Saoirse Tennyson (Antrim)

8. Eimear Byrne (Louth)
9. Lara Dahunsi (Antrim)

10. Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh)
11. Edel Hayden (Carlow)
12. Cathy Carey (Antrim)

13. Lauren Boyle (Louth)
14. Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)
15. Mairéad Kavanagh (Limerick)

