Boost for Armagh as injury fears eased for star forward, Cork AFLW ace opts out

ARMAGH STAR FORWARD Aimee Mackin appears to have avoided serious injury after her second-half withdrawal in Sunday’s Ulster final defeat to Donegal.

Fears mounted for the three-time All-Star — who is AFLW-bound for the new season — after she shipped a heavy knock and was forced to depart following a lengthy stoppage.

Speaking at yesterday’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies football championship launch, her sister and team-mate Blaithin confirmed that an X-Ray showed no significant damage to her hip and lower back and that she’s “hopefully alright”.

“We’ll probably know more in the next few days,” she told Jerome Quinn for Ladies Gaelic Football.

“The first X-Ray she got was clear. Looking good from that and hopefully it’s nothing too serious. Hopefully it’s not as bad as we thought initially. Football is one thing but your health is way more important.”

Aimee is due to join her younger sister, Blaithin, at Melbourne FC in the AFLW when their inter-county involvement ends later this summer.

With 32 Irish players set to feature in the 2023 AFLW season, most are currently representing their county but others are focused solely on the oval ball.

Erika O’Shea departed the Cork panel ahead of Sunday’s Munster final victory over Kerry. She plays for North Melbourne Down Under.

“Erika opted to step away after the Waterford game and won’t be with us going forward,” Rebels manager Shane Ronayne said after the game. “This was her decision, but the door is always open if she wants to return.”

The All-Ireland series groups were confirmed after Sunday’s remaining provincial finals, with the championship due to get underway on Saturday, 17 June.

The Sunday 13 August final in Croke Park will be an historic occasion, marking the 50th edition after Tipperary beat Laois in the very first senior final in Durrow, Laois in 1974.

The senior semi-finals will be played as a double-header at Semple Stadium, Thurles, on Saturday 29 July.