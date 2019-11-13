All-Ireland club finals set for Parnell Park under Saturday Night Lights, with TG4 providing live coverage

PARNELL PARK WILL play host to two intriguing All-Ireland ladies club football finals on Saturday week, with TG4 showing both the senior and intermediate deciders live.

Mourneabbey were crowned champions last December. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Reigning champions Mounreabbey (Cork) will look to defend the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup against first-time senior finalists Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) at the Dublin venue on 23 November [throw-in 5pm].

Shane Ronayne’s six-in-a-row Cork and Munster champions booked their third consecutive decider after a 2-13 to 1-10 win over Monaghan powerhouse Donaghmoyne on Sunday, while Kilkerrin-Clonberne ended 2018 finalists Foxrock-Cabinteely’s hopes.

Last December, Mourneabbey made it fifth time lucky at Parnell Park as they lifted the silverware. They finally put three painful decider defeats (2014, 2015 and 2017) and a semi-final defeat (2016) to bed when they were crowned champions.

For Kilkerrin-Clonberne, it was fourth time lucky in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday, having been beaten at that stage by Mourneabbey (2015 and 2018) and Termon (2014) before.

It will be a mouthwatering battle, with star-studded line-ups on show from both sides.

Three-in-a-row Dublin All-Ireland winner Noelle Healy plays her club football with Mourneabbey, while she’s one of three 2018 All-Stars in the set-up — Doireann and Ciara O’Sullivan are the other two.

Louise Ward has been flying the flag for Kilkerrin-Clonberne. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilkerrin’s four county stars, Nicola and Louise Ward, goalkeeper Lisa Murphy and ace forward Olivia Divilly were all nominated for All-Stars this year, with industrious midfielder Louise also in the running for Footballer of the Year.

Elsewhere, there’s a new pairing in the intermediate showdown with Offaly’s Naomh Ciaran and Antrim’s Naomh Pól going head-to-head [throw-in 3pm].

And the junior final sees CL McHale Rovers (Mayo) and Donoughmore (Cork) face off at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe the following day at 2pm. You can watch that on the LGFA Facebook page.

TG4 have announced further ladies football coverage, with a TG4 All-Stars Red Carpet show live on their Facebook Page from Saturday night’s banquet [coverage from 6.30pm].

Presenter Gráinne McElwain will be interviewing special guests from the Citywest Hotel in Dublin as they make their way into the All-Stars banquet.

And on Saturday, 24 November, they’ll air a special programme looking back on the night [5.10pm].

TG4′s upcoming ladies football coverage

Saturday, 16 November

6.30pm: Red Carpet Live on SPÓRT TG4 Facebook at the TG4 Ladies All Stars Banquet at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Saturday, 23 November

2.45pm: Live coverage begins of the All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Finals from Parnell Park, Dublin.

3pm: All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final – Naomh Ciaran (Offaly) v Naomh Pól (Antrim)

5pm: All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final – Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Galway) v Mourneabbey (Cork)

Presented by Gráinne McElwain with commentary and analysis by Michelle Ryan, Máire Ní Bhraonáin, Brian Tyers and Mac Dara Mac Donncha.

Sunday 24 November

2pm: All-Ireland Junior Club Championship final – CL McHale Rovers (Mayo) v Donoughmore (Cork); Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 2pm

(*Not on TG4, but on LGFA’s Facebook Page)

5.10pm: Réaltaí Pheil na mBan

Special programme looking back at the highlights of the TG4 Ladies Football All-Stars Awards banquet from the Citywest Hotel in Dublin. The Ladies Gaelic footballers were presented with their TG4 All-Star awards while the programme also captures the atmosphere from the big night and includes a review of this year’s Championships as well as interviews and features. Introduced by Gráinne McElwain.

