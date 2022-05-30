Meath open All-Ireland title defence away to Monaghan after Leinster final loss

Meath star Vikki Wall in full flight against Kate McDaid of Dublin in Saturday's Leinster final at Croke Park.

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Meath will open their title defence away to Monaghan, with the groups and fixtures for the 2022 All-Ireland senior championship finalised over the weekend.

Dublin defeated their Royal rivals in the Leinster final on Saturday, while Cork saw off Kerry in the Munster decider. These were the last two provincial finals to be contested — Armagh were previously crowned Ulster champions, while Galway triumphed in Connacht.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues now go into Group A, facing Cavan at home first, before meeting Mayo and Tipperary down the line. Meath are pitted against Ulster champions Armagh, as well as the Farney county, in Group B.

Galway, Kerry and Westmeath make up Group C, with Cork, Donegal and Waterford in Group D.

Group A Leinster winner [Dublin], Connacht runner-up [Mayo], Munster loser SF 1 [Tipperary], Ulster loser SF 2 [Cavan] Group B Ulster winner [Armagh], Leinster runner-up [Meath], Ulster loser SF 1 [Monaghan] Group C Connacht winner [Galway], Munster runner-up [Kerry], Leinster third team [Westmeath] Group D Munster winner [Cork], Ulster runner-up [Donegal], Munster loser SF 2 [Waterford]

The All-Ireland series will get underway on Saturday 11 June, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The second and third rounds will take place on Sunday 19 June and Saturday 25 June respectively, and televised round games are due to take place at neutral venues [those highlighted by an asterisks below].

While the top two teams in each group head for quarter-finals, the bottom teams are condemned to the relegation play-offs. These will be two straight shoot-outs, with the losers of both clashes dropping to the TG4 intermediate championship for 2023. (Just one team has been relegated from the top-flight in recent seasons.)

They’re pencilled in for 9 July at a neutral venue.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for that same day in the master fixture plan. The semi-finals are down for the 16 July as per that document, with the final slated in for 31 July.

2022 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship fixtures

Round 1 – Saturday 11 June

Group A

Mayo (H) v Tipperary

Dublin (H) v Cavan

Group B

Monaghan (H) v Meath

Group C

Kerry v Galway*

Group D

Waterford v Donegal*

Round 2 – Sunday 19 June

Group A

Tipperary (H) v Dublin

Cavan v Mayo*

Group B

Armagh v Meath*

Group C

Galway (H) v Westmeath

Group D

Cork v Donegal

Round 3 – Saturday 25 June

Group A

Mayo v Dublin*

Cavan (H) v Tipperary

Group B

Armagh v Monaghan

Group C

Kerry (H) v Westmeath

Group D

Cork v Waterford*

Quarter-final 1: 1st Group A v 2nd Group D

1st Group A v 2nd Group D Quarter-final 2: 1st Group B v 2nd Group C

1st Group B v 2nd Group C Quarter-final 3: 1st Group C v 2nd Group B

1st Group C v 2nd Group B Quarter-final 4: 1st Group D v 2nd Group A

Semi-final 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 Semi-final 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Relegation Playoff 1: 4th place Group A v 3rd place Group C

4th place Group A v 3rd place Group C Relegation Playoff 2: 3rd place Group B v 3rd place Group D

