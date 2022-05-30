Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 30 May 2022
Advertisement

Meath open All-Ireland title defence away to Monaghan after Leinster final loss

The groups and fixtures for the 2022 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship have been finalised.

By Emma Duffy Monday 30 May 2022, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,346 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5778331
Meath star Vikki Wall in full flight against Kate McDaid of Dublin in Saturday's Leinster final at Croke Park.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Meath star Vikki Wall in full flight against Kate McDaid of Dublin in Saturday's Leinster final at Croke Park.
Meath star Vikki Wall in full flight against Kate McDaid of Dublin in Saturday's Leinster final at Croke Park.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Meath will open their title defence away to Monaghan, with the groups and fixtures for the 2022 All-Ireland senior championship finalised over the weekend.

Dublin defeated their Royal rivals in the Leinster final on Saturday, while Cork saw off Kerry in the Munster decider. These were the last two provincial finals to be contested — Armagh were previously crowned Ulster champions, while Galway triumphed in Connacht.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues now go into Group A, facing Cavan at home first, before meeting Mayo and Tipperary down the line. Meath are pitted against Ulster champions Armagh, as well as the Farney county, in Group B.

Galway, Kerry and Westmeath make up Group C, with Cork, Donegal and Waterford in Group D.

Group A

Leinster winner [Dublin], Connacht runner-up [Mayo], Munster loser SF 1 [Tipperary], Ulster loser SF 2 [Cavan]

Group B

Ulster winner [Armagh], Leinster runner-up [Meath], Ulster loser SF 1 [Monaghan]

Group C

Connacht winner [Galway], Munster runner-up [Kerry], Leinster third team [Westmeath]

Group D

Munster winner [Cork], Ulster runner-up [Donegal], Munster loser SF 2 [Waterford]

The All-Ireland series will get underway on Saturday 11 June, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The second and third rounds will take place on Sunday 19 June and Saturday 25 June respectively, and televised round games are due to take place at neutral venues [those highlighted by an asterisks below].

While the top two teams in each group head for quarter-finals, the bottom teams are condemned to the relegation play-offs. These will be two straight shoot-outs, with the losers of both clashes dropping to the TG4 intermediate championship for 2023. (Just one team has been relegated from the top-flight in recent seasons.)

They’re pencilled in for 9 July at a neutral venue.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for that same day in the master fixture plan. The semi-finals are down for the 16 July as per that document, with the final slated in for 31 July.

2022 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship fixtures

Round 1 – Saturday 11 June

Group A

Mayo (H) v Tipperary

Dublin (H) v Cavan

Group B

Monaghan (H) v Meath

Group C

Kerry v Galway*

Group D

Waterford v Donegal*

Round 2 – Sunday 19 June

Group A

Tipperary (H) v Dublin

Cavan v Mayo*

Group B

Armagh v Meath*

Group C

Galway (H) v Westmeath

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Group D

Cork v Donegal

Round 3 – Saturday 25 June

Group A

Mayo v Dublin*

Cavan (H) v Tipperary

Group B

Armagh v Monaghan

Group C

Kerry (H) v Westmeath

Group D

Cork v Waterford*

  • Quarter-final 1: 1st Group A v 2nd Group D
  • Quarter-final 2: 1st Group B v 2nd Group C
  • Quarter-final 3: 1st Group C v 2nd Group B
  • Quarter-final 4: 1st Group D v 2nd Group A
  • Semi-final 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Semi-final 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
  • Relegation Playoff 1: 4th place Group A v 3rd place Group C
  • Relegation Playoff 2: 3rd place Group B v 3rd place Group D

Further details available here >

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie