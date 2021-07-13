Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ulster derby in Clones the live TV game as TG4 All-Ireland championship heats up

Armagh and Cavan face off on Saturday evening in one of five senior clashes down for decision.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 10:08 AM
1 hour ago
Armagh sharpshooter and 2020 Footballer of the Year Aimee Mackin will be one to watch.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE ULSTER DERBY meeting of Cavan and Armagh is this weekend’s live TV game in the TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football championship.

The TG4 cameras will pitch up in St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, on Saturday evening for the decisive Group 1 clash [throw-in 5.30pm].

Last weekend, Armagh saw off Monaghan, while the Breffni county lost out to Mayo. With the top two from each group progressing to quarter-finals, the Orchard will be hoping to effectively seal their passage as Gerry Moane’s Cavan look to get off the mark.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Monaghan and Mayo do battle earlier on Saturday, with all of the games available to watch on the LGFA and TG4’s dedicated viewing portal.

In Group 2, it’s the Munster derby of Tipperary v Cork, while Dublin’s Drive for Five continues against Waterford in Group 3. The 2020 All-Ireland finalists started with wins over Meath and Tyrone respectively last weekend.

And the final senior game of the weekend comes in Group 4 with Donegal and Galway going head-to-head in what should be an intriguing battle.

Injury-ravaged Tipperary — managed by All-Ireland hurling winner Declan Carr — and Maxi Curran’s Donegal both open their respective campaigns this weekend, while Gerry Fahy’s Galway will be looking to make it two wins on the bounce after their one-point victory over Kerry.

The intermediate and junior championships also continue this weekend, with the fixture list in full detailed below.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship 2021 fixtures

Result on the day, and all games at 2pm unless stated

SATURDAY 17 JULY 2021

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – Group 1 – Round 2

Monaghan v Mayo; Sean O’Heslins, Ballinamore

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – Group 1 – Round 2

Armagh v Cavan; St Tiernach’s Park, Clones 5.30pm – Live on TG4

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – Group 2 – Round 2

Tipperary v Cork; Sean Tracey Park, Tipperary Town

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – Group 3 – Round 2

Dublin v Waterford; Baltinglass

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship – Group 4 – Round 2

Donegal v Galway; Markievicz Park, 4pm

SUNDAY 18 JULY 2021

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 1 – Round 2

Longford v Wexford; Clane

Westmeath v Sligo; Mullahoran

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 2 – Round 2

Clare v Leitrim; Duggan Park, Ballinasloe

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 3 – Round 2

Laois v Kildare; O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship – Group 4 – Round 2

Down v Louth; Páirc Esler, Newry, 3pm

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship – Round 2

Antrim v Carlow; Lannleire, Dunleer, 1.30pm

Derry v Limerick; Kinnegad.

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship 2021 results

Senior

  • Galway 2-11 Kerry 2-10
  • Dublin 2-18 Tyrone 1-11
  • Cork 1-9 Meath 0-10
  • Armagh 4-17 Monaghan 1-12
  • Cavan 0-15 Mayo 1-18

Intermediate

  • Fermanagh 1-11 Leitrim 1-12
  • Westmeath 2-11 Longford 3-11AET
  • Sligo 1-10 Wexford 4-13
  • Roscommon 1-7 Kildare 1-11
  • Down 3-14 Offaly 2-14

Junior

  • Antrim 0-7 Derry 1-7
  • Limerick 1-6 Wicklow 1-13.

