Here are the 11 senior championship games live on TV and GAA GO this week

A PAIR OF provincial hurling finals along with some key football semi-final ties, form the centrepiece of this week’s GAA TV coverage.

Sky Sports have live action from Thurles in the hurling qualifiers on Saturday and from Newry for the first of the Ulster football semi-finals. On Saturday night there is a hurling double-header from Croke Park on RTÉ 2.

On Sunday afternoon, RTÉ’s The Sunday Game have live coverage from Enniskillen in the Ulster senior championship while the Munster hurling final is live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There are also three games live on GAA GO next weekend, underage action this week on TG4 and Round 2 in the ladies football championship next Saturday evening.

Monday

8.05pm – Tipperary v Waterford – TG4 – Munster U20HC.

Thursday

7.30pm – Cork v Kerry – TG4 – Munster U20FC.

Saturday

1.30pm – Clare v Wexford – Sky Sports – All-Ireland SHC qualifier.

2pm – Waterford v Laois – GAA GO – All-Ireland SHC qualifier.

4pm – Armagh v Monaghan – Sky Sports – Ulster SFC.

5pm – Westmeath v Kerry – RTÉ 2 – Joe McDonagh Cup final.

5.30pm – Armagh v Cavan – TG4 – All-Ireland Ladies SFC.

7.30pm – Dublin v Kilkenny – RTÉ 2 – Leinster SHC final.

Sunday

12.45pm – Kerry v Derry – Spórt TG4 – All-Ireland MFC.

1.45pm – Tyrone v Donegal – RTÉ 2 – Ulster SFC.

2pm – Kildare v Westmeath – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

2pm – Cork v Dublin – Camogie Assoc YouTube – All-Ireland senior camogie.

4pm – Limerick v Tipperary – RTÉ 2 – Munster SHC.

4.30pm – Dublin v Meath – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

