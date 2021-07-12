Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Monday 12 July 2021
Here are the 11 senior championship games live on TV and GAA GO this week

There’s plenty on the agenda.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 12 Jul 2021, 4:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,211 Views 0 Comments
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

A PAIR OF provincial hurling finals along with some key football semi-final ties, form the centrepiece of this week’s GAA TV coverage.

Sky Sports have live action from Thurles in the hurling qualifiers on Saturday and from Newry for the first of the Ulster football semi-finals. On Saturday night there is a hurling double-header from Croke Park on RTÉ 2.

On Sunday afternoon, RTÉ’s The Sunday Game have live coverage from Enniskillen in the Ulster senior championship while the Munster hurling final is live from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There are also three games live on GAA GO next weekend, underage action this week on TG4 and Round 2 in the ladies football championship next Saturday evening.

Monday

  • 8.05pm – Tipperary v Waterford – TG4 – Munster U20HC.

Thursday

  • 7.30pm – Cork v Kerry – TG4 – Munster U20FC.

Saturday

  • 1.30pm – Clare v Wexford – Sky Sports – All-Ireland SHC qualifier.
  • 2pm – Waterford v Laois – GAA GO – All-Ireland SHC qualifier.
  • 4pm – Armagh v Monaghan – Sky Sports – Ulster SFC.
  • 5pm – Westmeath v Kerry – RTÉ 2 – Joe McDonagh Cup final.
  • 5.30pm – Armagh v Cavan – TG4 – All-Ireland Ladies SFC.
  • 7.30pm – Dublin v Kilkenny – RTÉ 2 – Leinster SHC final.

Sunday

  • 12.45pm – Kerry v Derry – Spórt TG4 – All-Ireland MFC.
  • 1.45pm – Tyrone v Donegal – RTÉ 2 – Ulster SFC.
  • 2pm – Kildare v Westmeath – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.
  • 2pm – Cork v Dublin – Camogie Assoc YouTube – All-Ireland senior camogie.
  • 4pm – Limerick v Tipperary – RTÉ 2 – Munster SHC.
  • 4.30pm – Dublin v Meath – GAA GO – Leinster SFC.

