Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 15 December 2021
Advertisement

All-Ireland champions Meath to open league campaign against Cork

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 holders Dublin will face Waterford on the opening weekend.

By Jackie Cahill Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 5:17 PM
55 minutes ago 327 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5631360
Meath defeated Cork after extra-time in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Meath defeated Cork after extra-time in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final.
Meath defeated Cork after extra-time in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

HOLDERS DUBLIN WILL begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a trip to Waterford on the opening weekend of the 2022 campaign.

Division 1B of the competition also contains TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Meath and Cork, the 12-time Division 1 winners who lost out to Dublin in the 2021 top flight decider at Croke Park.

Cork and Meath will also meet on the opening weekend (February 13) in what will be the first competitive meeting between the counties since the dramatic TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final back in August, when Meath staged a sensational comeback to take the game to extra-time, before eventually prevailing.

Dublin will take on Cork in Round 2, before 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Finalists Dublin and Meath renew acquaintances in Round 3.

Meath will operate in the top tier next year after they won the Division 2 title in 2021, to gain promotion.

Division 1A of the 2022 Lidl National League contains Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Westmeath – with two teams to emerge from each of the four-team divisions to contest the semi-finals on March 19.

Division 2A contains three Munster teams, namely Clare, Kerry and Tipperary, who were relegated from the top flight this year.

They’ll be joined by 2021 Division 3 Champions Laois, while Division 2B is an all-Ulster affair as Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Tyrone prepare for some intriguing games.

Division 3A contains newly-promoted Louth, who will play against Down, Roscommon and Sligo, while Wexford (relegated from Division 2 in 2021), Kildare, Wicklow and Longford make up an all-Leinster Division 3B.

In Division 4A, Ulster sides Antrim, Derry and Fermanagh will be joined by Leitrim, as Fermanagh prepare for life in the fourth tier again following relegation in 2021.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

In Division 4B, London are preparing for a return to League football, and they’ll pit their wits against Carlow, Offaly and Limerick.

The Division 2 semi-finals will be played on March 19, with the semi-finals in Divisions 3 and 4 down for decision on March 20.

The Finals in Divisions 3 and 4 are scheduled for Sunday, April 3, with the Divisions 1 and 2 Finals to be played a week later, on Sunday, April 10.

About the author:

About the author
Jackie Cahill
jackie@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie