Poll: Who will win today's TG4 All-Ireland championship finals?

A RIVALRY LIKE no other to round off a year like no other.

There’s a definite Christmas cracker on the cards in Croke Park this afternoon as arch-rivals Dublin and Cork do battle in the TG4 All-Ireland senior final [throw-in 3.30pm, live on TG4 / Sky Sports].

Source: Sportsfile.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues are chasing four-in-a-row, while Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels seek a first crown since 2016 having won 11 in 12 years up to that.

Whatever way it goes, the Brendan Martin Cup will winter in either the capital or on Leeside for the 16th consecutive year, Dublin having won their first title in 2010 to break Cork’s reign of terror.

Their rivalry, and mutual respect, has been well documented this week and through the years, and this is their fifth All-Ireland final meeting in seven meetings — sixth in total, scoring Cork 4, Dublin 1 so far.

The Dubs have beaten Donegal, Waterford and Armagh on their path to the final, though not exactly firing on all cylinders and leaking an uncharacteristic six goals. A recent injury to captain Sinéad Aherne has also been a concern, though their powerful running game, physicality and sheer athleticism has been on another level over the past few years.

Cork will be quietly confident of stealing the silverware back however, the belief and hunger certainly there with youth and experience alike making a big impact in their wins over Kerry, Cavan and Galway.

The curtain raiser is set to be another thriller as Meath and Westmeath meet in the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final [throw-in 1.15pm].

The Royals, led by captain Máire O’Shaughnessy, will be hoping to make it third time lucky after back-to-back decider defeats at the hands of Tyrone and Tipperary, while their near neighbours are eyeing a repeat of their 2011 glory and a swift return to the senior ranks after their relegation last year.

In what’s shaping up to be a high-scoring, free-flowing encounter, promotion is the big prize alongside the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup — a chance to join Dublin in the 2021 Leinster senior championship.

So, who will it be? What way will today’s deciders go, after Wicklow were crowned junior champions at Parnell Park earlier this month?

