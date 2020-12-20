BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 20 December 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Who will win today's TG4 All-Ireland championship finals?

There’s two mouth-watering showdowns in store between Dublin and Cork, and Meath and Westmeath.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 20 Dec 2020, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,024 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5305585

A RIVALRY LIKE no other to round off a year like no other.

There’s a definite Christmas cracker on the cards in Croke Park this afternoon as arch-rivals Dublin and Cork do battle in the TG4 All-Ireland senior final [throw-in 3.30pm, live on TG4 / Sky Sports].

ladies (4) Source: Sportsfile.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues are chasing four-in-a-row, while Ephie Fitzgerald’s Rebels seek a first crown since 2016 having won 11 in 12 years up to that.

Whatever way it goes, the Brendan Martin Cup will winter in either the capital or on Leeside for the 16th consecutive year, Dublin having won their first title in 2010 to break Cork’s reign of terror.

Their rivalry, and mutual respect, has been well documented this week and through the years, and this is their fifth All-Ireland final meeting in seven meetings — sixth in total, scoring Cork 4, Dublin 1 so far.

The Dubs have beaten Donegal, Waterford and Armagh on their path to the final, though not exactly firing on all cylinders and leaking an uncharacteristic six goals. A recent injury to captain Sinéad Aherne has also been a concern, though their powerful running game, physicality and sheer athleticism has been on another level over the past few years.

Cork will be quietly confident of stealing the silverware back however, the belief and hunger certainly there with youth and experience alike making a big impact in their wins over Kerry, Cavan and Galway.

The curtain raiser is set to be another thriller as Meath and Westmeath meet in the TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final [throw-in 1.15pm].

The Royals, led by captain Máire O’Shaughnessy, will be hoping to make it third time lucky after back-to-back decider defeats at the hands of Tyrone and Tipperary, while their near neighbours are eyeing a repeat of their 2011 glory and a swift return to the senior ranks after their relegation last year.

In what’s shaping up to be a high-scoring, free-flowing encounter, promotion is the big prize alongside the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup — a chance to join Dublin in the 2021 Leinster senior championship.

So, who will it be? What way will today’s deciders go, after Wicklow were crowned junior champions at Parnell Park earlier this month?

Who will come out on top in Croker this afternoon?


Poll Results:

Dublin and Meath (143)
Cork and Meath (107)
Dublin and Westmeath (58)
Cork and Westmeath. (54)




Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie