Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

Dublin's Drive for Five continues against Donegal as All-Ireland quarter-finals set in stone

The ladies football picture became clearer over the weekend.

By Emma Duffy Monday 26 Jul 2021, 7:00 AM
59 minutes ago 767 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5505606
Dublin-Donegal should be an interesting one.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Dublin-Donegal should be an interesting one.
Dublin-Donegal should be an interesting one.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

THE LADIES FOOTBALL picture became clearer over the weekend, the quarter-finals of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship set in stone on Saturday.

Five-in-a-row chasing Dublin learned their opponents as Donegal defeated Kerry to seal their last-eight spot and consign the Kingdom to the relegation playoffs as the basement side in their group.

The meeting of Dublin and Donegal should be a mouthwatering one, very little between Mick Bohan and Maxi Curran’s sides every time they meet.

It’s due to be played next weekend, along with the other quarter-final battles of Galway v Mayo, Cork v Waterford, and Armagh v Meath. Dublin, Galway, Cork and Armagh qualified as their respective group winners, with their opponents having finished in second place.

The all-Connacht meeting of the Green and Red and the Tribe should be a thriller. Both under new management in Michael Moyles and Gerry Fahey respectively, these sides are no strangers to one another. They met in the 2021 league opener, Mayo coming out on top by a single point. All-Ireland finalists last in 2017 (Mayo) and 2019 (Galway), they’ll both be plotting their roads back to Croker.

Munster rivals Cork and Waterford, likewise, are familiar foes and they’ll lock horns once again. The Déise come into this one on a high after their comprehensive win over Tyrone, while the Rebels — beaten league finalists last month — will be pleased with their championship progress so far. It’s all about capturing their first All-Ireland crown since 2016 for the 11-time champions, though.

Armagh and Meath should be an intriguing contest, too, and likely one of the games of the weekend. The Orchard, semi-finalists last year, have found their groove once again, with the sensational Aimee Mackin leading the charge. The Royals, enjoying their first year back up in the senior ranks after their intermediate glory last season, have serious momentum behind them too, with Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall, and Emma Troy playing incredible football.

The semi-finals are set for 14 August with the winners of Armagh-Meath and Cork-Waterford facing off, and those of Dublin-Donegal and Mayo-Galway.

The final is pencilled in for 5 September.

Both relegation playoffs are provincial derbies: Cavan v Tyrone, and Kerry v Tipperary.

Set for the weekend of 21/22 August by the LGFA, they could be played sooner as focus in most counties turns to the club championship scene.

The winners of each clash play senior football again in 2022, with the losers of each game playing off against each other on 28 August. The losers of that game will be relegated to the intermediate championship for next year.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Dublin v Donegal

Cork v Waterford

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Armagh v Meath 

Galway v Mayo

Ties to be played next weekend, details TBC.

Relegation playoffs

Cavan v Tyrone

Kerry v Tipperary.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie