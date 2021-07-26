Dublin's Drive for Five continues against Donegal as All-Ireland quarter-finals set in stone

THE LADIES FOOTBALL picture became clearer over the weekend, the quarter-finals of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland senior football championship set in stone on Saturday.

Five-in-a-row chasing Dublin learned their opponents as Donegal defeated Kerry to seal their last-eight spot and consign the Kingdom to the relegation playoffs as the basement side in their group.

The meeting of Dublin and Donegal should be a mouthwatering one, very little between Mick Bohan and Maxi Curran’s sides every time they meet.

It’s due to be played next weekend, along with the other quarter-final battles of Galway v Mayo, Cork v Waterford, and Armagh v Meath. Dublin, Galway, Cork and Armagh qualified as their respective group winners, with their opponents having finished in second place.

The all-Connacht meeting of the Green and Red and the Tribe should be a thriller. Both under new management in Michael Moyles and Gerry Fahey respectively, these sides are no strangers to one another. They met in the 2021 league opener, Mayo coming out on top by a single point. All-Ireland finalists last in 2017 (Mayo) and 2019 (Galway), they’ll both be plotting their roads back to Croker.

Munster rivals Cork and Waterford, likewise, are familiar foes and they’ll lock horns once again. The Déise come into this one on a high after their comprehensive win over Tyrone, while the Rebels — beaten league finalists last month — will be pleased with their championship progress so far. It’s all about capturing their first All-Ireland crown since 2016 for the 11-time champions, though.

Armagh and Meath should be an intriguing contest, too, and likely one of the games of the weekend. The Orchard, semi-finalists last year, have found their groove once again, with the sensational Aimee Mackin leading the charge. The Royals, enjoying their first year back up in the senior ranks after their intermediate glory last season, have serious momentum behind them too, with Emma Duggan, Vikki Wall, and Emma Troy playing incredible football.

The semi-finals are set for 14 August with the winners of Armagh-Meath and Cork-Waterford facing off, and those of Dublin-Donegal and Mayo-Galway.

The final is pencilled in for 5 September.

Both relegation playoffs are provincial derbies: Cavan v Tyrone, and Kerry v Tipperary.

Set for the weekend of 21/22 August by the LGFA, they could be played sooner as focus in most counties turns to the club championship scene.

The winners of each clash play senior football again in 2022, with the losers of each game playing off against each other on 28 August. The losers of that game will be relegated to the intermediate championship for next year.

2021 TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Dublin v Donegal

Cork v Waterford

Armagh v Meath

Galway v Mayo

Ties to be played next weekend, details TBC.

Relegation playoffs

Cavan v Tyrone

Kerry v Tipperary.