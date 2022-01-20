Birr to host All-Ireland club final as TG4's bumper spring schedule confirmed

ST BRENDAN’S PARK, Birr, will stage the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland senior club championship semi-final on Saturday, 29 January.

Back-to-back champions Mourneabbey of Cork put their title on the line against Galway heavyweights Kilkerrin-Clonberne in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Throw-in is scheduled for 1pm, with live coverage on TG4 — kicking off a bumper Spring schedule of live fixtures, as confirmed by the Irish language station and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] this afternoon.

Shane Ronayne’s Mourneabbey sealed their return to the final after a massive 30-point win over Dunboyne of Meath last weekend, while Kilkerrin-Clonberne saw off the challenge of Monaghan outfit Dunboyne.

All roads now lead to Birr; Mourneabbey enjoying a last-gasp one-point win to lift the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick last time out.

The 2021 @currentacc_ie All-Ireland Senior Club Final between holders @MourneabbeyLFC and @KClgfa will be played at St Brendan's Park, Birr, on Saturday January 29



The game will be televised live on @TG4TV, with a 1pm throw-in time



With a host of inter-county stars involved across both sides, their focus will switch to the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football League thereafter.

TG4′s live coverage of the competition gets underway on Saturday, 12 February, when Donegal host Galway under lights in Ballybofey. The following weekend’s meeting of long-time rivals Dublin and Cork will be broadcast from Croke Park, as it forms a double-header with the men’s meeting of Dublin and Mayo.

The TG4 cameras will then pitch up in Navan for a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final on the first weekend of March, as champions Meath renew their newfound rivalry with the Dubs in the Royals’ first year back in the top-flight of the league.

Both Division 1 semi-finals will be covered live on Saturday, 19 March, while there’ll be another TG4 double-header on Sunday, 10 April, with the Division 1 and 2 finals shown from Croke Park.

Once again, former Galway star Máire Ní Bhraonáin will lead TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo coverage, while Brian Tyers will head the commentary department, with former and current players Michelle Ryan, Sinéad Finnegan, Sorcha Furlong, Vikki Wall and Emer Gallagher among those offering expert analysis and insight week on week.

You can read more here, with TG4′s live schedule available below:

Saturday 29 January: currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Final: Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Mourneabbey (Cork); St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 1pm

Saturday 12 February: Lidl NFL Division 1: Galway v Donegal; Ballybofey, 7.30pm

Saturday 19 February: Lidl NFL Division 1: Dublin v Cork; Croke Park, 5.15pm

Saturday 5 March: Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm

Saturday 19 March: Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-finals; 1pm & 3pm

Sunday 10 April: Lidl NFL Division 2 Final, 2pm & Lidl NFL Division 1 Final, 4pm.

