Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 20 January 2022
Advertisement

Birr to host All-Ireland club final as TG4's bumper spring schedule confirmed

There’s a few big weeks of ladies football action ahead.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 4:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,295 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5660073
A general view of St Brendan's Park, Birr.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
A general view of St Brendan's Park, Birr.
A general view of St Brendan's Park, Birr.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

ST BRENDAN’S PARK, Birr, will stage the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland senior club championship semi-final on Saturday, 29 January.

Back-to-back champions Mourneabbey of Cork put their title on the line against Galway heavyweights Kilkerrin-Clonberne in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Throw-in is scheduled for 1pm, with live coverage on TG4 — kicking off a bumper Spring schedule of live fixtures, as confirmed by the Irish language station and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] this afternoon.

Shane Ronayne’s Mourneabbey sealed their return to the final after a massive 30-point win over Dunboyne of Meath last weekend, while Kilkerrin-Clonberne saw off the challenge of Monaghan outfit Dunboyne.

All roads now lead to Birr; Mourneabbey enjoying a last-gasp one-point win to lift the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick last time out.

With a host of inter-county stars involved across both sides, their focus will switch to the 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football League thereafter.

TG4′s live coverage of the competition gets underway on Saturday, 12 February, when Donegal host Galway under lights in Ballybofey. The following weekend’s meeting of long-time rivals Dublin and Cork will be broadcast from Croke Park, as it forms a double-header with the men’s meeting of Dublin and Mayo.

The TG4 cameras will then pitch up in Navan for a repeat of the 2021 All-Ireland final on the first weekend of March, as champions Meath renew their newfound rivalry with the Dubs in the Royals’ first year back in the top-flight of the league.

Both Division 1 semi-finals will be covered live on Saturday, 19 March, while there’ll be another TG4 double-header on Sunday, 10 April, with the Division 1 and 2 finals shown from Croke Park.

Once again, former Galway star Máire Ní Bhraonáin will lead TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo coverage, while Brian Tyers will head the commentary department, with former and current players Michelle Ryan, Sinéad Finnegan, Sorcha Furlong, Vikki Wall and Emer Gallagher among those offering expert analysis and insight week on week.

You can read more here, with TG4′s live schedule available below:

Saturday 29 January: currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Final: Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Mourneabbey (Cork); St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 1pm

Saturday 12 February: Lidl NFL Division 1: Galway v Donegal; Ballybofey, 7.30pm

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Saturday 19 February: Lidl NFL Division 1: Dublin v Cork; Croke Park, 5.15pm

Saturday 5 March: Meath v Dublin, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm

Saturday 19 March: Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-finals; 1pm & 3pm

Sunday 10 April: Lidl NFL Division 2 Final, 2pm & Lidl NFL Division 1 Final, 4pm.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Andy Farrell’s exciting-looking Six Nations squad; Jason Jenkins’ unexpected interprovincial move; and Bernard’s former player at Grenoble, Jordan Michallet, who passed away tragically this week aged 29

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie