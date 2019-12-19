Scotland captain Laidlaw announces retirement from international rugby

GREIG LAIDLAW HAS announced his decision to retire from international rugby, making him the third player to step away from the national team following a hugely disappointing Rugby World Cup campaign.

Laidlaw retires with 76 caps to his name, with a record 39 of those games coming as Scotland captain.

The 34-year-old Clermont scrum-half is also second on Scotland’s all-time points list, with 714 points.

“It’s probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” Laidlaw said.

“I feel it’s the right time, for me as a player and a person and us for a family, and for the Scotland team as well.

“It’s never going to last forever and I’ve always been passionate about you only ever getting a certain amount of time in the jersey and you need to give they jersey everything you can. I’ve done that.”

Flanker John Barclay and wing Tommy Seymour also retired from international rugby following the World Cup. Scotland failed to qualify for the knock-out stages in Japan after finishing third in Pool A, losing to both Ireland and Japan.

“Captaining your country to victory is the stuff of childhood dreams” Laidlaw continued.

“To say I will never again stand in the tunnel, filled with nerves, alongside my rugby family and lead my team-mates out on to the pitch at Murrayfield, is incredibly hard.

“While my body and heart could continue playing, my head tells me that it’s time to let the team rebuild. In terms of where Scotland is now, they are in a position to spring forward and I cannot wait to give them my full support from the stands.”

