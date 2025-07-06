Lando Norris wins home British Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri pays the penalty

LANDO NORRIS won a treacherous rain-hit British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg took third for the veteran German’s first-ever podium in 239 races.

Briton Norris returned to a rapturous reception from his home fans as he moved to within eight points of Piastri in the drivers’ standings.

Piastri, who finished less than seven seconds behind Norris, threw away the win after the Australian was hit with a 10-second penalty for a safety car infringement.

As last week’s heatwave gave way to a more typical British summer’s day — spells of blue sky mixed with torrential showers — drivers had to keep their wits about them with puddles forming on the track.

And Norris emerged from the chaos all smiles as he added to his wins already this season in Austria, Monaco and Australia.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton came in fourth ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

