LANDO NORRIS won a treacherous rain-hit British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg took third for the veteran German’s first-ever podium in 239 races.
Advertisement
Briton Norris returned to a rapturous reception from his home fans as he moved to within eight points of Piastri in the drivers’ standings.
Piastri, who finished less than seven seconds behind Norris, threw away the win after the Australian was hit with a 10-second penalty for a safety car infringement.
As last week’s heatwave gave way to a more typical British summer’s day — spells of blue sky mixed with torrential showers — drivers had to keep their wits about them with puddles forming on the track.
And Norris emerged from the chaos all smiles as he added to his wins already this season in Austria, Monaco and Australia.
Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton came in fourth ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lando Norris wins home British Grand Prix as Oscar Piastri pays the penalty
LANDO NORRIS won a treacherous rain-hit British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday from his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg took third for the veteran German’s first-ever podium in 239 races.
Briton Norris returned to a rapturous reception from his home fans as he moved to within eight points of Piastri in the drivers’ standings.
Piastri, who finished less than seven seconds behind Norris, threw away the win after the Australian was hit with a 10-second penalty for a safety car infringement.
As last week’s heatwave gave way to a more typical British summer’s day — spells of blue sky mixed with torrential showers — drivers had to keep their wits about them with puddles forming on the track.
And Norris emerged from the chaos all smiles as he added to his wins already this season in Austria, Monaco and Australia.
Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton came in fourth ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
British Grand Prix Lando Norris Northamptonshire oscar piastri Silverstone Take a Bow