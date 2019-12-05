This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blow for Mike Quirke's Laois as key Kingston brothers opt out for 2020

The Kerryman is without Donie and Paul Kingston ahead of his first outing in charge.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 4:39 PM
34 minutes ago 826 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4919969
The Kingston brothers, Donie and Paul.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The Kingston brothers, Donie and Paul.
The Kingston brothers, Donie and Paul.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE LAOIS SENIOR footballers have been dealt a blow as the Mike Quirke era begins without the Kingston brothers, Donie and Paul.

The Arles-Killeen duo have both opted out for the 2020 season, as reported by Laois Today’s Alan Hartnett.

Donie and Paul Kingston have been the county’s main forwards for the last number of years, so their departure from the set-up comes as another big blow following former captain Stephen Attride’s recent exit, and move to Australia.

“Donie and Paul, and obviously Stephen Attride who is gone travelling, they are all significant losses,” four-time All-Ireland winning Kerryman Quirke told Hartnett.

“Stephen was the captain for the last three years and Donie has been a legend of Laois football for a long time. Paul was the guy that you were hoping was going to take another big step next year.

“But the two lads indicated that with work and with Donie getting married and other things, they felt they were under too much pressure at the moment.”

“I feel they’ve both been massive servants to Laois football and soldiered for the good of the county for many years,” Quirke added.

“I would have loved to have worked with them but I totally respect the fact that they have other sizeable work commitments outside of football that they feel wouldn’t allow them to give the best of themselves to Laois.

“Neither has retired from the game to the best of my knowledge and hopefully we’ll see one or both of them back representing Laois in 2021.”

A number of U20s have joined the set-up, along with talented soccer goalkeepers Niall Corbet and Garry Comerford.

Quirke’s Laois face Offaly in Round 1 of the O’Byrne Cup on Saturday.

