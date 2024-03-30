Laois down Leitrim for Division 4 football league glory at Croke Park

Laois 3-14

Leitrim 0-9

EOIN LOWRY, BEN Dempsey and Paul Kingston struck the goals as Laois capped promotion from Division 4 of the NFL with the title outright.

In just their sixth competitive game at Croke Park, Andy Moran’s Leitrim sought an upset win – their first-ever at GAA HQ.

But after falling behind to Dempsey’s 18th-minute goal, they trailed for the remainder of the game and a third-quarter rally only briefly reduced the deficit to two points.

Laois ultimately found scores easier to come by with Man of the Match Evan O’Carroll tormenting the Leitrim defence, scoring 0-6 and playing the final pass for the first two goals.

Lowry’s goal came in the 48th minute and was a strong riposte to Leitrim’s mini-revival.

Laois had led 1-7 to 0-6 at half-time but three Leitrim points in-a-row from goalkeeper Nevin O’Donnell and Barry McNulty cut the gap to just two points after 47 minutes.

Then came a Kingston Laois point and the Lowry goal and suddenly there were six points between the teams again.

Kingston was fed by a terrific Lowry pass down the left wing for the third Laois goal in the 62nd minute as the favourites cruised to success.

It’s Laois’ first piece of league silverware since winning the same title in 2018 and they will have a fortnight break until they meet Offaly in the Leinster SFC.

As for Leitrim, they must recover quickly as Sligo are waiting in the Connacht SFC in eight days.

Laois scorers: Evan O’Carroll 0-6 (0-2f), Paul Kingston 1-2, Eoin Lowry 1-2, Ben Dempsey 1-0, Mark Barry 0-2, Kieran Lillis 0-1 (0-1m), Rioghan Murphy 0-1.

Leitrim scorers: Nevin O’Donnell 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Riordan O’Rourke 0-2, Ryan O’Rourke 0-2, Mark Plunkett 0-1, Barry McNulty 0-1.

Laois

1. Killian Roche

2. Ben Dempsey, 22. James Kelly, 5. Eoin Buggie

7. Brian Byrne, 6. Mark Timmons, 3. Seamus Lacey

23. Kieran Lillis, 9. Damon Larkin

10. Kevin Swayne, 11. Eoin Lowry, 12. Shaun Fitzpatrick

13. Mark Barry, 14. Evan O’Carroll (Captain), 15. Paul Kingston

Subs

21. Simon Fingleton for Byrne (53)

8. Conor Heffernan for Lillis (62)

24. Rioghan Murphy for Kingston (63)

20. Niall Dunne for Fitzpatrick (64)

19. Mikie Dempsey for Swayne (65)

Leitrim

1. Nevin O’Donnell

2. Conor Reynolds, 6. Mark Diffley (Joint Captain), 3. Donal Casey

8. Jack Gilheany

5. Donal Wrynn (Joint Captain), 4. Aidan Flynn, 7. Jack Foley

9. Pearce Dolan, 12. Barry McNulty

10. Mark Plunkett, 14. Darragh Rooney, 13. Tom Prior

11. Ryan O’Rourke, 15. Riordan O’Rourke

Subs

23. Evan Sweeney for Reynolds (20)

22. Paul Keaney for Prior (42)

19. Shane Quinn for Riordan O’Rourke (51)

17. Adam Reynolds for Casey (61)

20. James Rooney for Flynn (67)

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway).