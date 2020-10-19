BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 19 October 2020
Ireland 'gutted' for Larmour but newcomers Keenan and Daly settling into camp well

Garry Ringrose has also welcomed the addition of James Lowe to the set-up.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 19 Oct 2020, 2:51 PM
12 minutes ago 298 Views 1 Comment
GARRY RINGROSE HAS backed his Leinster and Ireland team-mate Jordan Larmour to bounce back strongly after he was ruled out of action for up to four months due to a dislocated shoulder.

Larmour suffered the injury in Leinster’s win away to Benetton in the Pro14 two weekends ago, with the province confirming today that the 23-year-old will be sidelined for up to 16 weeks after undergoing surgery.

jordan-larmour-dejected-after-the-game Larmour has been ruled out for up to four months. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

That means Larmour will miss Ireland’s busy upcoming autumn schedule, as well as important European games with Leinster in December and possibly January. The fullback will hope to be fit in time for the 2021 Six Nations, which is due to start in just over 16 weeks’ time.

“I’m gutted for him,” said Ringrose, speaking from Ireland camp. “You never like to see anyone pick up an injury but it’s just the nature of the game, unfortunately. We’ve all been there but I’m gutted for him timing-wise coming into this block internationally.

“I know he’s someone who would have been mad excited to attack the opportunity that we have. He’s such a quality player, I love playing with him and I’m learning off him every time we play. He sees things and does things that a lot of us can’t do.

“So I will definitely miss him in that regard and I know all of our thoughts are with him to get his body right and I’ve no doubt he’ll be humming in two or three months’ time, whatever it is, down the line.”

Jacob Stockdale could move to fullback with Larmour missing, while Andrew Conway has played there before, but the uncapped duo of Munster’s Shane Daly and Leinster man Hugo Keenan will be hoping for a starting debut against Italy this weekend too.

Ringrose has been impressed with how Keenan and Daly have adapted in their first senior international camp.

“They’ve been brilliant, obviously from playing with Hugo and playing against Shane and seeing him play, both equally deserve to be in the position they are and they certainly haven’t slowed down in training, the pair of them have adapted incredibly quickly,” said Ringrose.

shane-daly-and-hugo-keenan Keenan and Daly are hoping for their debuts this weekend. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“I know all the coaches would encourage everyone to have a point of view and a voice, whether you’ve 100 caps or no caps. The pair of them have been brilliant so far in training and I’m excited to see what more they can provide.”

It was interesting to see that Ireland boss Andy Farrell has kept Leinster man James Lowe in camp this week, despite the fact that the Leinster wing won’t be eligible to make his debut until the Autumn Nations Cup next month.

Ringrose is excited that his provincial team-mate will soon be in the national team selection mix too.

“There’s massive competition among the back three, he’s adding that obviously with what he’s done previously for Leinster and like the other two guys, he has adapted incredibly quick and he shares his point of view in terms of helping others around him as well as settling in and doing his own job right,” said Ringrose.

“So it’s been no problem to him, he’s a great guy to have around the place and is getting on with everyone so yeah, like the other two lads I’m excited to see what more he can offer.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

