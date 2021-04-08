Larry McCarthy: Dublin and Monaghan breaches have caused 'reputational damage' to the GAA

GAA PRESIDENT LARRY McCarthy has admitted the recent training breaches by Dublin and Monaghan have caused reputational damage to the Association.

Monaghan manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney was suspended for 12 weeks by his county board today after a collective training session is reported to have taken place in late March.

It follows the similar ban Dublin imposed on Dessie Farrell after members of the All-Ireland champions’ squad were photographed taking part in a session last week.

Inter-county teams are not permitted by the government to return to training until 19 April.

Speaking at the launch of the GAA’s revised 2021 Master Fixtures Plan, McCarthy said:

“I think it has done us reputational damage, which we’re going to have to work to get back. There’s no appetite for any breaches in society at the moment. So undoubtedly it has.

“But we’ll continue to work to get that confidence back from the public again. And hopefully there won’t be any more breaches. One of the things I think that’s going to help us in that is, OK the 19th is a deadline for us.

“But I’m looking forward much more to the 26th and having kids back. And then we can show what we really do in the communities.”

After the Dublin training session came to light last week, McCarthy said any further breaches could affect the return to inter-county activity.

He confirmed that the GAA have launched their own investigation into the Monaghan breach.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“We had a management meeting this morning and we’re dealing with the latest breach. We appointed a committee to investigate it. There’s nothing else on it. That’s where we are.

“What can you say? It’s unfortunate that it took place, but it did take place whenever it was 10 days ago. We’ll investigate it and deal with it.

He continued, “Any breaches are going to concern us in terms of talking to any of the authorities. I just reiterate, if the breaches occur, obviously there is a finger that they’ll have an impact on us in terms of permissions that are going to be given by the government. That’s the reality of it.”

He also confirmed that Farrell and McEnaney were precluded from having any involvement with their sides for the duration of their three-month suspensions.

“To the best of my knowledge, you can’t be involved with the team whatsoever.”