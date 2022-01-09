Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irishmen to the fore in giant-killing bid but late goals rescue Tottenham

A first-half strike from Corkman Anthony O’Connor put Morecambe in front against Antonio Conte’s side.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 4:26 PM
Anthony O'Connor celebrates after giving Morecambe a first-half lead in their FA Cup clash with Tottenham.
MORECAMBE GAVE TOTTENHAM Hotspur an almighty scare this afternoon until a flurry of late goals saved the Premier League side from a huge FA Cup upset.

Spurs eventually cancelled out the League One outfit’s first-half opener when a Harry Winks free-kick deceived goalkeeper Trevor Carson in the 74th minute.

Antonio Conte’s men secured their place in the fourth round thanks to Lucas Moura, who struck with five minutes remaining, before Harry Kane added another goal to seal a 3-1 victory.

With a significant Irish contingent involved, Morecambe had taken the lead with 33 minutes on the clock through their Corkonian captain Anthony O’Connor, who shook off Japhet Tanganga to finish brilliantly from a corner.

With a positive Covid-19 test forcing the absence of boss Stephen Robinson, Morecambe’s assistant manager – Killarney native Diarmuid O’Carroll – took charge for the day.

Fellow Kerryman Shane McLoughlin also started for the visitors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Lancashire club had former Sligo Rovers and Galway United striker Jonah Ayunga up front, while Wexford native Ryan Delaney was among their substitutes.

Sunday’s FA Cup third round results

  • Cardiff City 2-1 Preston North End (AET)
  • Charlton Athletic 0-1 Norwich City
  • Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town
  • Luton Town 4-0 Harrogate Town
  • Stoke City 2-0 Leyton Orient
  • Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Morecambe
  • West Ham United 2-0 Leeds United
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Sheffield United

Playing later

  • Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (5.10pm) 

