'I have become 10 times a better player under him' - Praise for departing Dublin boss Bohan

LAUREN MAGEE HAS hailed the impact of departing Dublin manager Mick Bohan following his decision to step down last month.

Bohan led the Dubs to five All-Ireland senior titles during his eight years at the helm.

The Clontarf clubman took charge of his native county for the second time in 2017, and lifted them from three All-Ireland final defeats to four titles in-a-row.

Under Bohan’s watch, Dublin lifted the Brendan Martin Cup in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2023, the Division 1 league crown in 2018 and 2021, and every Leinster title on offer.

Magee was involved in all of those successes, and was among Bohan’s key players through his tenure.

The Kilmacud Crokes defender is currently preparing for Saturday’s All-Ireland senior club final against Kilkerrin-Clonberne, but was happy to pay tribute to her outgoing inter-county manager.

“He’s done an awful lot for Dublin,” Magee told The 42 this afternoon.

“We’ve been very successful under him, and personally, I have become 10 times a better player under him and the development of the coaches he has brought in.

“I have a lot of respect for Mick and will always thank him for what the has done for Dublin.

“I wish him all the success in whatever he plans on doing and hopefully having a bit more time with his family — they’re great as well. He’s been great.”

There has been no word of Bohan’s successor as of yet, with Dublin LGFA accepting expressions of interest until 28 November.

Dublin, whose All-Ireland title defence was ended by Galway at the quarter-final stage, open their Division 1 league campaign against Mayo on 26 January.

They will be one of several top counties under new management, with Kerry (Mark Bourke), Cork (Joe Carroll) and Armagh (Darnell Parkinson and Joe Feeney) among those announcing appointments.

Donegal join Dublin in the hunt after John McNulty stepped down last week.