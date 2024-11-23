5-time All-Ireland winner Mick Bohan departs as Dublin manager

MICK BOHAN has stepped down as manager of the Dublin Senior Ladies footballers after eight years at the helm.

He departs as Dublin’s longest-serving and most successful senior manager.

In August 2023, Bohan guided Dublin to their sixth All-Ireland triumph, and fifth since he became manager.

His tenure included a four-in-a-row run of All Ireland championships (2017 to 2020), two LIDL NFL Div one league titles (2018 and 2021) and six TG4 Senior Leinster titles (2017-2019) (2022-2024).

Bohan was part of the senior management team in 2002 when the county won their first provincial crown. He was also involved in 2003 against Mayo, as they reached their first All-Ireland final.

“I have been honoured to represent Dublin during this time and the standards that we set were equally about how we represented our county as it was about winning silverware,” Bohan said, via a statement.

A statement issued on behalf of Dublin LGFA Executive Committee added: “Dublin LGFA can confirm that Mick Bohan has informed the Executive Committee of his decision not to have his name submitted for ratification as Dublin Ladies senior manager. Joe Keane, Chairperson of Dublin LGFA, has accepted this decision.”