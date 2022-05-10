Athlone Town captain and Clare ladies football star named Player of the Month

Athlone Town midfielder Laurie Ryan with the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Player of the Month for April 2022.

LAURIE RYAN HAS landed the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month award for April 2022, after her exploits with Athlone Town.

The Athlone captain, also a star for the Clare ladies footballers, has played a central role through the Midlanders’ bright start to the season.

Tommy Hewitt’s side have won five of their last six games — their only blip a narrow defeat to Peamount United — to move up to fourth in the table.

While it’s been a massive team effort, Ryan’s influence and performances have been instrumental. In this, her second season in the WNL, the 28-year-old midfielder is “winning more duels, making more interceptions and completing more passes than ever before,” according to her Player of the Month-winning article.

“Ryan is the type of player who brings out the best in those around her, but this season she is standing out all on her own,” it adds. “It’s not that she is seeking a share of the spotlight; she’s just playing incredibly well.”

Ryan gets the nod for the prestigious individual accolade ahead of two Republic of Ireland internationals, Galway WFC midfielder Julie-Ann Russell and Peamount United striker Áine O’Gorman.

She follows in the footsteps of O’Gorman’s Peamount team-mate, Stephanie Roche, who scooped the March award.

“I’m delighted to win the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month award,” Ryan said.

“I was really shocked when I got the phone call. It’s a massive achievement for myself, personally, but also for the club. It just shows that we are starting to get some recognition.

“I’m getting to work with a lot of really nice girls and that’s key because I might wear the captain’s armband but the squad is filled with leaders. There is so many girls stepping up this year which is brilliant to see.”

Ryan has also captained the Clare ladies footballers in recent years. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Leanne Sheill, SSE Airtricity Marketing Manager, added:

“Congratulations to Laurie Ryan on being named the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for April. She has been instrumental in Athlone Town’s great start to the season and it’s clear that Laurie is an excellent leader for her team.

“Furthermore, her exploits in GAA with Clare make this achievement all the more inspiring. Her ability to effectively manage her time and perform at the highest level in two sports is incredible. We can’t wait to see how the season progresses with so many great teams making it a really competitive league this year.”