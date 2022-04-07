Stephanie Roche sees goal-scoring exploits rewarded with Player of the Month award

STEPHANIE ROCHE HAS been named SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for March 2022.

The Peamount United star has scored four goals in five games and has been instrumental as her team sit joint-top of the league table.

Roche, 32, leads the Golden Boot race, having set the tone with a brilliant brace against Sligo Rovers on the opening day of the new season. Peamount ran out 6-0 winners, but the result has since been overturned. James O’Callaghan’s side now side sit level on 12 points with 2021 champions Shelbourne, as the title race heats up once again following last year’s dramatics.

Advertisement

55-time capped Republic of Ireland international Roche will play a key role if Peamount are to retain the silverware after their bid for three titles in-a-row fell agonisingly short last season — and the free-scoring attacker has already set out her stall by leading the line with crucial goals and linking play with key assists.

“For Peamount it’s always got to be about winning the league, winning trophies,” Roche said as she scooped the individual accolade. “We’ll be looking to win everything that we can.

“The way the season finished last year was very disappointing. I think a lot of people were doubting us at the start of this season because of the way it finished up but I think we proved a point, especially against Wexford where we showed that when it’s put up to us we are a really good team.”

“The Golden Boot has been mentioned a few times already,” the Dubliner added.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We’re only five games in, we’ve got a lot of games still to be played and a lot of players will be looking to catch up. The only thing on my mind at the moment is getting points on the board with Peamount.”

Roche saw off competition from Shels captain Pearl Slattery (second) and Sligo goalkeeper Kristen Sample (third) to top the voting and scoop the first Player of the Month award for the season.