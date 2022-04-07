Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 7 April 2022
Advertisement

Stephanie Roche sees goal-scoring exploits rewarded with Player of the Month award

The Peamount United star has scored four goals in five games so far this season.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 11:48 AM
50 minutes ago 813 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5732492
March's POTM: Stephanie Roche.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
March's POTM: Stephanie Roche.
March's POTM: Stephanie Roche.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

STEPHANIE ROCHE HAS been named SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for March 2022.

The Peamount United star has scored four goals in five games and has been instrumental as her team sit joint-top of the league table.

Roche, 32, leads the Golden Boot race, having set the tone with a brilliant brace against Sligo Rovers on the opening day of the new season. Peamount ran out 6-0 winners, but the result has since been overturned. James O’Callaghan’s side now side sit level on 12 points with 2021 champions Shelbourne, as the title race heats up once again following last year’s dramatics.

55-time capped Republic of Ireland international Roche will play a key role if Peamount are to retain the silverware after their bid for three titles in-a-row fell agonisingly short last season — and the free-scoring attacker has already set out her stall by leading the line with crucial goals and linking play with key assists. 

“For Peamount it’s always got to be about winning the league, winning trophies,” Roche said as she scooped the individual accolade. “We’ll be looking to win everything that we can.

“The way the season finished last year was very disappointing. I think a lot of people were doubting us at the start of this season because of the way it finished up but I think we proved a point, especially against Wexford where we showed that when it’s put up to us we are a really good team.”

Source: SSE Airtricity/YouTube

“The Golden Boot has been mentioned a few times already,” the Dubliner added.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We’re only five games in, we’ve got a lot of games still to be played and a lot of players will be looking to catch up. The only thing on my mind at the moment is getting points on the board with Peamount.”

Roche saw off competition from Shels captain Pearl Slattery (second) and Sligo goalkeeper Kristen Sample (third) to top the voting and scoop the first Player of the Month award for the season.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie