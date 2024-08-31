The TV figures that prove an obligation to show League of Ireland clubs

THIS WAS A week in which two League of Ireland clubs were on the cusp of history in European competition.

St Patrick’s Athletic fell agonisingly short in their Uefa Conference League play-off while Shamrock Rovers confirmed a place in the league phase of that competition after losing their Europa League play-off to Greek champions PAOK.

Neither of those ties were shown on terrestrial Irish television because there was no legal requirement to do so.

But that could change in the future.

There have been some thrilling moments and bitter disappointments across the 20 games played by Rovers, Pat’s, Shelbourne and Derry City in Europe this season.

So, naturally, let’s start the recap with an examination of Part 11 of the Broadcasting Act 2009, concerning Major Events Television Coverage.

Rovers expressed their dismay at the lack of television coverage for their play-off tie and even threatened to refuse RTÉ access to Tallaght Stadium during the remainder of the domestic season, while Pat’s boss Stephen Kenny also stated his frustration at the oversight.

RTÉ insist they informed the FAI last November that for financial and editorial reason no European games would be shown over the summer.

Interestingly, The 42 has learned that at the weekly editorial meeting on Wednesday morning, the national broadcaster’s head of sport, Declan McBennett, invited all staff from his department involved in football production onto the video call to hit back at “false information put out”.

A source added: “Staff were openly encouraging McBennett to go public but he said that he was not getting involved in public spats.”

One of the points McBennett is understood to have rallied against was the suggestion that RTÉ were the only public broadcaster not to show one of their domestic clubs in action.

Sources confirmed that he used the example of Chelsea’s Conference League play-off not being broadcast by the BBC.

Other staff noted the irony of McBennett holding this meeting at the same time that Shamrock Rovers were preparing to hold their pre-match media duties ahead of the second-leg of their Europa League play-off with PAOK.

Regardless, the simple fact is that this blackout of League of Ireland clubs was allowed to happen because there was no obligation to promote the games in the same way as there is for other sports both here and throughout the European Union.

The Government lay it out clearly here: “Under EU Regulations, member states are allowed to designate certain sporting and cultural events as being of major importance to society and to ensure that they are available on free to air television service on a live or deferred basis. The list is reviewed every three years to consider if the designated events still meet the criteria for inclusion and to examine the possibility of adding other events.”

The most recent completed review took place in 2017 meaning the following events are on the list;

Summer Olympic Games

All-Ireland senior football, hurling and camogie finals

Ladies senior football final

Ireland’s men’s games in the Rugby World Cup

Republic of Ireland’s games (including qualifiers) in the Uefa European Championship and Fifa World Cup, as well as the opening games, semi-finals and final of the same tournaments.

The Irish Grand National and Irish Derby

The Nations Cup at the Dublin Horse Show.

There are some intangibles to be considered for designation under EU regulations but they must meet at least two of the following four criteria:

The event has a special general resonance within a country and not simply of significance to those who ordinarily follow the sport or activity concerned

The event has a generally recognised, distinct cultural importance for the population, in particular as a catalyst of cultural identity

There is involvement of the national team in the event concerned in the context of a competition or tournament of international importance

The fact that the event has traditionally been broadcast on free television and has commanded large television audiences

Crucially, “the EU has minimum TV viewership criteria which must also be met. To achieve a designation the EU requires audiences of 5% of audience share for an event.”

And that is of utmost importance for the League of Ireland argument.

The numbers prove there could be an obligation to televise League of Ireland clubs in Europe, and on a consistent basis.

Shamrock Rovers v Breidablik in July of 2023 was the last game shown in Europe by RTÉ. The average audience was 100,000 with a reach of 378,000 and secured an 11% share.

That was their only tie last season but in 2022 when they played qualifiers and group stage of the Conference League, they had audiences of 75,000, 73,700 (Virgin) and 67,000, compared to the 63,600 that tuned in for Young Boys v Galatasaray on RTÉ earlier this month. That was a contractual obligation tied up with rights for the main competition, as was Bodo/Glimt v Red Star on Virgin which drew 24,500.

That figure is less than all but one of Rovers’ games in Europe over the last two years, ranging from 21,400 to the most recent 100,000 – the 5% minimum audience share again reached consistently.

They are the comparisons that matter, and the figures show sustained growth.

That’s before you consider the actual progress taking place domestically in terms of rising attendances and popularity.

Some refuse to acknowledge the progress.

So, let’s ignore that before the mid-season break attendances at League of Ireland games rose to over 500,000 for the first time.

Up to June 2022, 283,941 went to Premier Division games.

By the same time this year it was 371,551.

The Dublin derby between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium earlier this season broke the 10,000-mark.

There have been record season ticket sales for clubs throughout the country and the women’s attendance record was also broken.

Some 43,881 were in Aviva Stadium for last season’s FAI Cup final between St Pat’s and Bohemians – another record attendance.

In terms of TV viewership, RTÉ boasted an 11% TV share as an average of 151,000 tuned in.

That’s more than double the threshold for meeting the EU’s standard for being guaranteed free-to-air and deemed “culturally” relevant.

In tandem with the European figures, the evidence of growth is clear.

Some might not value the achievements of what League of Ireland clubs have done in Europe this season and may not feel they are deserving of the platform.

Again, that is understandable among a certain demographic but the facts can’t be denied.

But cmparisons to other codes and sports are worthless.

Even the figures for domestic games shown on RTÉ and Virgin this season are promising. Four have exceeded the 5% audience share while the three that didn’t fell just short at 4%.



And that is with a sporadic schedule – imagine one that was organised and coherent.

League of Ireland clubs must to continue growth in terms of cold, hard numbers, and also to build on its place as part of the “distinct cultural importance for the population, in particular as a catalyst of cultural identity.”

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media commenced a review of the listed events on Thursday 19 November 2020 and submissions from stakeholders and interested parties only closed earlier this year after delays that were explained by Covid-19.

There was no mention of League of Ireland games – domestically or in Europe – on the submissions list.

There is no set date for its completion but, at best, it will be three years before another review.

Hopefully by then the same arguments are redundant.