Drogheda and Longford close the gap on Shels with big away wins

Dublin: 15 °C Friday 2 August, 2019
By The42 Team Friday 2 Aug 2019, 10:30 PM
47 minutes ago 541 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4751739
Chris Lyons was on target for Drogheda.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DROGHEDA UNITED AND Longford Town seized their opportunity to close the gap on SSE Airtricity League First Division leaders Shelbourne to five points with big away wins on Friday night.

With Shels not in action until Saturday evening, both Drogheda and Longford continued their impressive form on the road to keep the pressure on Ian Morris’ ahead of their trip to Cobh Ramblers tomorrow.

Drogheda stay second on goal difference thanks to a comfortable win over Galway United, with the Louth side scoring three first-half goals to seal the points. 

Luke McNally opened the scoring for the visitors before Chris Lyons and Stephen Meaney got in on the act. Marc Ludden pulled a consolation goal back for Galway shortly after the break.

Longford, meanwhile, eased past the challenge of Athlone Town with Aodh Dervin, Anthony Breslin, Sean Boyd, Peter Hopkins and Sam Verdon all finding the net in a 5-1 triumph.

Elsewhere, Cabinteely were 3-0 winners over Limerick at Stradbrook Road, as Rob Manley scored a first-half double and Keith Dalton added a third in the 50th minute.

Bray Wanderers will make the short trip home from Wexford with all three points after an emphatic 5-1 win over the league’s bottom side at Ferrycarrig Park.

Paul Keegan set the visitors on their way, before further strikes from Brandon McCann, John Martin, Dylan McGlade and Philip Gannon. Danny Furlong scored Wexford’s only goal of the game.

SSE Airtricity League First Division results:

  • Athlone Town 1-5 Longford Town
  • Cabinteely FC 3-0 Limerick 
  • Galway United 1-3 Drogheda United
  • Wexford 1-5 Bray Wanderers.

