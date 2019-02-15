A fresh start for Jack Byrne among the main attractions on opening night

Players from the 10 Premier Division clubs at the 2019 SSE Airtricity League launch. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A NEW SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season kicks off this evening, with all 10 teams in action as they each bid to make a positive start to the campaign.

While Dundalk are strong favourites to retain the title, many questions will be answered in the race to be crowned champions for 2019.

Are Cork City strong enough to maintain another challenge? Will this be the year when Shamrock Rovers finally become genuine contenders again? Can Harry Kenny’s new-look St Patrick’s Athletic side push for the top?

There are also plenty of new additions to the league who will be under the microscope, including former Watford midfielder Sean Murray (Dundalk) and ex-Manchester City playmaker Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Byrne has joined the Hoops on the back of a frustrating couple of years, which took him to Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Oldham Athletic and Kilmarnock in his efforts to realise the enormous potential he showed as a youngster at Manchester City.

Still only 22, the skilful Dubliner impressed while on loan at Dutch club Cambuur during the 2015-16 season. The ability of the former Ireland U21 international with the ball at his feet has never been in doubt. Should he succeed in getting his career back on track in the League of Ireland, Shamrock Rovers will have a major asset in their midst.

Byrne playing for Ireland U21s in 2016. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Rovers begin their campaign away to Waterford, who they pipped to third place last season with a three-point margin. The signing of midfielder Aaron McEneff from Derry City represented another major coup for the Hoops, while the return of versatile left-sided youngster Trevor Clarke from injury will be a major boost.

In his third season at the helm, the pressure to mount a title challenge is likely to increase on manager Stephen Bradley, who will hope that his side’s struggles up front can be remedied by the arrival of Austrian striker Orhan Vojic.

Waterford’s first season back in the top flight for a decade saw them finish in the Europa League places, but their squad has changed significantly over the winter. Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Zack Elbouzedi, who recently featured in Stephen Kenny’s home-based U21 squad, will be one to watch for the home side.

The meeting of Dundalk and Sligo Rovers will involve two bosses taking charge of their clubs in a league fixture for the first time. Vinny Perth is the man tasked with keeping Dundalk at the summit in the aftermath of Stephen Kenny’s departure. Liam Buckley is in the Sligo hotseat following a seven-year spell at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Having spent the majority of last season in a relegation battle, Sligo will be hoping that new signings such as Ronan Murray — who joined from double winners Dundalk but may miss out tonight due to an ankle injury — can bring about an improvement in 2019.

Dundalk showed few signs of struggling to adjust to life after Stephen Kenny when they recorded a 2-1 win against Cork City last weekend. The Lilywhites were dominant in the first half at Turner’s Cross, claiming the President’s Cup thanks to goals from Dane Massey and last season’s leading scorer Patrick Hoban.

Dundalk's Sean Murray playing for Watford against Manchester City in an FA Cup game in 2014. Source: Richard Sellers

Perth fielded the same starting line-up from last November’s FAI Cup final victory, which meant that newcomers Aaron McCarey, Daniel Kelly and Sean Murray were among the substitutes.

With substantial Championship experience from his time at Watford, Murray will expect to make his mark this season with the Louth outfit. The former Ireland U21 international has made the move following a spell with Danish side Velje BK.

A new era will begin at Richmond Park, where St Patrick’s Athletic play host to Cork City. Having conducted some impressive business since his arrival, Harry Kenny will be in the dugout for a competitive game for the first time since taking over at Pat’s.

The Saints have been strengthened by bringing in players of the calibre of Chris Forrester, Mikey Drennan, Gary Shaw, Brandon Miele and Rhys McCabe. However, they have a lot of ground to make up if a title challenge is the aim. Although they managed a top-half finish last season, the Inchicore side were 37 points adrift of Dundalk.

Cork City haven’t finished outside the top two places since 2013, but their part in a duopoly alongside Dundalk is likely to come under threat this year. The Leesiders have been hurt by key departures, particularly that of Kieran Sadlier to Doncaster Rovers.

There has been plenty of movement in both directions in Cork in recent months. On the basis of last weekend’s President’s Cup defeat to Dundalk, former UCD winger Dáire O’Connor appears capable of making a particularly big impact for John Caulfield’s side.

Dáire O'Connor at the 2017 World University Games. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Declan Devine’s second spell in charge of Derry City starts with a home game against UCD. Devine has been forced into an overhaul of the Candystripes’ squad over the winter, while UCD have been hampered by the losses of a number of key players from the side that won the First Division last season.

Barry McNamee, who has been appointed captain at the Brandywell, is likely to be a vital player for Derry after he returned from a season in Cork. Despite moving on without the likes of Greg Sloggett — who has joined Derry — and the aforementioned Dáire O’Connor, UCD still boast impressive talents such as Liam Scales, Neil Farrugia and Conor Davis.

At Dalymount Park, Bohemians manager Keith Long will look to ensure that his young squad get off to a good start at the expense of the other promoted side, Finn Harps.

Among the new arrivals at Bohs are attacker Sam Byrne, who signed from Dundalk, and on-loan Cork City defender Aaron Barry, both of whom will expect to play a big part for the Gypsies.

The return of Caolan McAleer, as well as the signing of Raffaele Cretaro, will aid the Finn Harps cause, but Ollie Horgan’s side will need to punch above their weight to avoid a swift return to the second tier.

Premier Division (all 7.45pm tonight)

Bohemians v Finn Harps

Derry City v UCD

Dundalk v Sligo Rovers

St Patrick’s Athletic v Cork City

Waterford v Shamrock Rovers

