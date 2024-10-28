Advertisement
Shelbourne boss Damien Duff and Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.
RTÉ to broadcast Premier Division title race deciders

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers are in contention for the title in the final round of games.
12.21pm, 28 Oct 2024
RTÉ WILL BROADCAST the final round of SSE Airtricity men’s Premier Division fixtures which will determine the winners of this year’s title on Friday night.

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne will travel to face Derry City knowing a win will guarantee them the title live on RTÉ2 while Shamrock Rovers could also be a win away from a record fifth title-in-a-row against Waterford live on the RTÉ News Channel if Shels drop points.

Both games will also be available to watch on the RTÉ Player.

SSE Airtricity Premier Division League of Ireland Fixtures

Derry City v Shelbourne - The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium – Friday, 1 November 2024 at 19:45 – Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player
Shamrock Rovers v Waterford – Tallaght Stadium – Friday, 1 November 2024 at 19:45 – Live on RTÉ News Channel and RTÉ Player

