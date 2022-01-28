Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 28 January 2022
League of Ireland's top marksman Georgie Kelly completes Rotherham United move

The striker scored 26 goals for Bohemians last season.

By Paul Dollery Friday 28 Jan 2022, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,680 Views 9 Comments
georgie-kelly-with-lee-desmond Bohemians' Georgie Kelly (right) tangling with Lee Desmond of St Pat's during last November's FAI Cup final. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP HOPEFULS Rotherham United have completed the signing of Irish striker Georgie Kelly.

The 25-year-old, whose contract with Bohemians had expired, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the League One side.

Kelly makes the move to England after an impressive 2021 season, which he ended as the League of Ireland’s top goalscorer.

The Donegal native, who scored 26 times in 40 appearances across all competitions last year, has previously played for St Patrick’s Athletic, Dundalk, UCD and Derry City.

He joins a Rotherham side who are currently just a point off the top of League One as they aim for a swift return to the second tier of English football following last season’s relegation.

Kelly will compete for a place in the Millers’ attack with Michael Smith, Will Grigg, Freddie Ladapo and Ireland U21 striker Joshua Kayode.

Ireland senior international winger Chiedozie Ogbene also plies his trade for Rotherham, who sold former Cork City star Kieran Sadlier to Bolton Wanderers earlier today. 

“He’s a player we’ve watched since the summer, he had a good season in Ireland and he’s a bit of a warrior,” Rotherham manager Paul Warne said of Kelly. “I love a player with a backstory, whether that be someone from non-league or with a point to prove and for me he fits that bill.

“We could always do with more goals and I think that potentially, Georgie could do it. He’s scored goals at a level, but this is with another step-up for him.

“He’s done really well in his fitness tests, but he’ll need a few weeks to get back up to speed in terms of match sharpness. I think we can improve him, there are still things we think he can do to get better as a player and hopefully he can be a big part of our team in the future.”

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie



