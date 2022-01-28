Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ex-Ireland U21 international Sadlier joins Bolton from fellow League One side

The former Sligo Rovers and Cork City attacking midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Jan 2022, 3:40 PM
rotherham-uniteds-kieran-sadlier-during-the-sky-bet-league-one-match-at-the-aesseal-new-york-stadium-rotherham-picture-date-saturday-december-11-2021 Kieran Sadlier has been with Rotherham since August 2020. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

KIERAN SADLIER HAS joined Bolton Wanderers from Rotherham United. 

The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the League One side, who have been chasing his signature for some time. 

Former U21 international Sadlier, who had spells in the League of Ireland with Sligo Rovers and Cork City, arrived at the New York Stadium from Doncaster Rovers in August 2020. 

He made 37 appearances for the Millers, scoring seven times.

Rotherham are currently third in English football’s third tier, while Bolton lie in 15th. 

“Kieran is a player we tried to sign in the summer and it didn’t happen,” said Bolton manager Ian Evatt.

“We tried to sign him again at the start of this window and it didn’t look like it was going to happen and then we’ve managed to get it done and over the line. I think he’s delighted and we’re delighted.

He’s used to winning football matches. He’s been a big part of the Rotherham team that is doing really well in this division.

“He’s a goalscorer at this level, who can play in a number of positions and it’s a no-brainer for us.

“He’s a player that improves us and makes us better, which we are trying to do in this window.”

