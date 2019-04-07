This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen ace Kiernan: 'I very much appreciate them giving me the ball to score the goals!'

The 19-year-old was recently named FAI Senior Women’s Player of the Year.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 8:44 PM
44 minutes ago 839 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4581084

WITH SO MUCH coming up between international and club football, Ireland and West Ham star striker Leanne Kiernan hardly has a few spare minutes to look back on what’s been and gone.

Leanne Kiernan Leanne Kiernan has had a superb year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 19-year-old sensation was recently named FAI Senior Women’s Player of the Year and while she couldn’t attend the awards ceremony on the night, Kiernan was lucky to have those closest to her by her side when she was told the good news.

An opportunity to perhaps stop still and appreciate everything she’s done over the past year and beyond, it was a truly special moment. One to savor.

“My parents were over in London for a game that week, so they were with me when I found out I’d won,” she explained, speaking from Ireland WNT’s base at Reggio Emilia, northern Italy, ahead of their international friendly on Tuesday.

“To be honest, I was massively shocked, but I’m very thankful. I am really humbled to have won the award. I get a huge amount of support from my family and they were so proud of me winning, so I was really happy for them too.”

From signing for the Hammers and sparkling week in, week out in the Women’s Super League, to making waves on the international stage after powering through the underage ranks, it’s been a meteoric rise for the prolific goal-scorer. 

That doesn’t come easy though, as any sportsperson knows.

Hard work, dedication, effort and commitment are all keys to success, and that’s what brings recognition ultimately.

“I just tried my best and helped the team out as much as I could,” she responded when asked what she thinks helped her to that accolade.

“My team-mates around me helped me out an awful lot, and Colin [Bell], he’s a big reason for me winning the award and I’m grateful for that.

“All the messages I got congratulating me were lovely. I’ve good team-mates around me and I really appreciate them – I also very much appreciate them giving me the ball to score the goals!”

Delighted with how her career is progressing in London — injury setbacks aside — Kiernan added: “It’s actually going really well for me.

“I was just telling Colin the other day, that I’m loving it. I’m really am enjoying it. The season is coming to an end soon, but I’m very happy to go another season over there.

“My team-mates are very good to me too. I was in and out of the team a bit this year with West Ham because of injuries, so my aim now is to get a good season under my belt.”

Chelsea Women v West Ham United Women - FA Women's Super League - Kingsmeadow Facing Chelsea with West Ham. Source: EMPICS Sport

But her entire focus at the minute is on international duty whilst in camp.

After coming close in the last campaign, the Girls In Green are hoping that they can finally get over the line and qualify for a first-ever major tournament this time around.

Euro 2021 qualifiers kick off in August, with Ireland drawn against Germany, Ukraine, Greece and Montenegro.

“My aim is just to qualify,” Kiernan says. “That would be massive, we would be making history if we did that.

“And the work towards that has already started. Everything has been very good in camp this week. The atmosphere is excellent, and training has been very good actually. It has been very high quality.

“We do realise when we’re in for maybe a 10-day camp that we’re getting closer to the European qualifiers and we need to be switched on all the time to get as much as possible out of the time we have together.

“As Colin says, there’s no such thing as a friendly game; he’s right.”

And that’ll be to the forefront of each and every one of the players’ minds this week as they gear up to face Italy — who are in World Cup preparation.

“I’m really looking forward to the game against Italy, it’s going to be a tough test against a top seeded team,” the teenage ace concluded.

“You want to play the best teams, and for us to get a result would be a big confidence boost going into the qualifiers in September.

“Everybody wants to be in that squad when the time comes so there is good competition in training too, which is healthy. Hopefully we can take what we’ve done in training into the game on Tuesday.”

Ireland WNT face Italy at Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia on Tuesday [KO 17:30 Irish time]

- Quotes from the FAI

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie