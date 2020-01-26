This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron 'happy to be in any conversation with Kobe' after passing his points tally

Lakers star LeBron James recounted how Kobe Bryant inspired him after overtaking the NBA icon.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 10:51 AM
41 minutes ago 581 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4980360
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

LEBRON JAMES WAS left struggling to comprehend the “crazy” journey that led to him surpassing Kobe Bryant’s all-time NBA points tally on Saturday.

Los Angeles Lakers star James leapfrogged the retired Bryant into third among the competition’s most prolific scorers when he completed a lay-up in the third quarter of a 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Though the result somewhat spoiled the milestone, James spoke after the game in detail about his admiration for Bryant and recounted his earliest meetings with the retired Lakers great.

The formative encounters included a brush at a youth basketball camp at age 15 and receiving a pair of shoes from the eventual five-time NBA champion at the 2002 All-Star Game.

“It’s too much. The story, it’s too much. It doesn’t make sense,” James told reporters when asked about overtaking Bryant.

“To make a long story short, now I’m here in a Lakers uniform, in Philadelphia, where he’s from, where I met him for one of the first times in All-Star week, it’s surreal.

“It doesn’t make sense, but the universe puts things in your life… things happen organically, and it’s not supposed to make sense, but it just happens.

“I’m happy to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man’s got two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It’s just crazy.”

The 35-year-old found it easier to sum up his appreciation for Ben Simmons, who led the 76ers to victory at Wells Fargo Center with 28 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

James (29 points) said he looked forward to sitting courtside and observing Simmons when the time comes for him to join Bryant in retirement.

“That’s pretty much how I’m going to be when I’m done playing,” he said. “Being able to come back and watch this beautiful game, hopefully there’s somebody playing the game at a high level.

“Like that guy across the hallway, Ben Simmons, I can sit and watch him and see how much he continues to grow, watch him and see him continue to do what he does, because he’s growing every day.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie