Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Carsley is set to manage England in their opening Nations League games. Martin Rickett/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Fancy meeting you here

Lee Carsley set to take charge of England for Dublin clash against Ireland - reports

England U21 boss is expected to take the senior job on an interim basis following Gareth Southgate’s exit.
3.13pm, 7 Aug 2024
567
4

LEE CARSLEY IS expected to be appointed as England manager on an interim basis ahead of their much-anticipated Uefa Nations League opener against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin next month.

The former Ireland international was long touted as the front-runner to succeed Stephen Kenny as Ireland boss, before the FAI’s protracted search finally ended with the appointment of Heimir Halgrimsson last month.

BBC Sport report that with England’s search for Gareth Southgate’s senior successor ongoing, U21 boss Carsley is expected to be in the dugout for their September double-header against Ireland and Finland.

England visit the Aviva Stadium on 7 September, in what will be Halgrimsson’s first match in charge of Ireland, before the Boys in Green host Greece on 10 September.

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie