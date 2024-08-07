Lee Carsley set to take charge of England for Dublin clash against Ireland - reports

LEE CARSLEY IS expected to be appointed as England manager on an interim basis ahead of their much-anticipated Uefa Nations League opener against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin next month.

The former Ireland international was long touted as the front-runner to succeed Stephen Kenny as Ireland boss, before the FAI’s protracted search finally ended with the appointment of Heimir Halgrimsson last month.

BBC Sport report that with England’s search for Gareth Southgate’s senior successor ongoing, U21 boss Carsley is expected to be in the dugout for their September double-header against Ireland and Finland.

England visit the Aviva Stadium on 7 September, in what will be Halgrimsson’s first match in charge of Ireland, before the Boys in Green host Greece on 10 September.