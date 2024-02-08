'He's doing an excellent job with us' - Southgate on Ireland-linked Carsley

GARETH SOUTHGATE SAYS Lee Carsley is “doing an excellent job” with England amidst strong links to the Republic of Ireland managerial vacancy.

The search for Stephen Kenny’s successor continues after the FAI failed to meet their target of an appointment in advance of today’s Uefa Nations League draw, where the Boys In Green were pitted against England, Finland and Greece.

Advertisement

Current England U21 head coach Carsley is still thought to be among the frontrunners for the post, but England senior manager Southgate said he could “not really” shed any light on the Ireland links.

“I think he’s very happy with the job he’s doing with our U21s,” Southgate told BBC Five Live. “We’re extremely happy with him.

“I know from my perspective, Lee’s great to work with. We have an excellent link with all of our junior teams and he really understands the importance of players getting their opportunity with us.

“We’re always taking his best players which makes his job harder. But of course, they won the European Championships and he’s doing an excellent job with us.”

On the draw itself, Southgate added: “Bit of a hangover for us from being in this league.

“That’s the first thing, we have to try and get ourselves back up into that League A. In terms of the games, some good quality games, and of course, a couple of teams who we haven’t played for quite a while. There have been some memorable games against some of those teams as well in the past.”

The last competitive encounter between England and the Republic of Ireland was a Euro 1992 qualifier at Wembley Stadium.