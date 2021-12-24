Long-serving defender Lee Desmond leaves St Pat's

LEE DESMOND HAS called time on his lengthy career at Saint Patrick’s Athletic, leaving the club for Sacramento Republic in the United States.

Desmond joined the club shortly after their 2014 FAI Cup triumph and leaves with triumph in the 2021 decider as the last of his 225 appearances for the club. He recovered from a horror facial injury this year to return in time for the semi-finals, and was voted Man of the Match in Pat’s final victory over Bohemians.

Sacramento Republic are a California-based club playing in the USL, the second tier of American soccer. Former Bohs defender Dan Casey is currently at the club.

“I’ve decided to give America a go and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for the last four or five years,” said Desmond.

“After the season we had and winning the FAI Cup, it made things easier for me. I’m really excited but it’s so hard leaving St Pat’s and it’s even mad hearing me say that after seven years.

“St Pat’s treated me so well and to cap it off with the Cup, and the next day’s celebrations in McDowells, they were the best two days of my life.

“I know a lot of players in the league who are thinking of going over to America some day in the future but it’s the right time for me.

“If I do well enough, playing in the MLS would be a long-term goal but I just want to enjoy my football over there.”

Elsewhere, defender Paddy Barrett has ended speculation that he would be the latest to swap Pat’s for Dundalk by signing a new long-term contract at the club.