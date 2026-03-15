Leeds and Forest help their survival chances with a pair of hard-fought draws

Premier League 2pm kick offs

Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds

Man United 3-1 Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Fulham

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LEEDS UNITED CLUNG on for a point after Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a penalty and Gabriel Gudmundsson was sent off in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

Leeds are now winless in their last 12 visits to London, but they did at least battle for a point despite playing the whole second half a man down.

It could be a valuable point as well, with Leeds having been dragged back into the relegation dogfight after five matches without a win.

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A forgettable encounter only briefly came to life just before half-time, when Calvert-Lewin fired his spot-kick wide, managers Oliver Glasner and Daniel Farke were both booked and Gudmundsson was dismissed.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest climbed out of the relegation zone, but they will see the 0-0 draw against Fulham as a missed opportunity.

Forest moved above West Ham on goal difference after the City Ground stalemate and level with Tottenham, who play Liverpool later on Sunday.

But their lack of goals at home is making their survival task so much more difficult.

They have now found the net just twice in seven Premier League games in front of their own fans after drawing another blank.

Dan Ndoye had a goal disallowed for offside, while a penalty award was also chalked off after the winger had strayed the wrong side of the away defence.

Boss Vitor Pereira, who is yet to taste a league victory since replacing Sean Dyche, now must decide whether to sacrifice Thursday’s Europa League last-16 second-leg tie with FC Midtjylland to prioritise next week’s humongous visit to Spurs.

Fulham still have European ambitions, but they never really threatened.