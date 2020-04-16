This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds great Norman Hunter 'severely unwell'

The 76-year-old was admitted to hospital with coronavirus last week.

By AFP Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 5:38 PM
Norman Hunter of Leeds United, in 1969.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LEEDS SAY club great Norman Hunter remains “severely unwell” in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last week.

Hunter, 76, was an unused player in England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two English titles and other silverware at Leeds.

The defender had a fearsome reputation as a tough tackler, shown by his nickname “Bites yer legs”.

“Norman Hunter continues to battle the COVID-19 virus in hospital and whilst he is, as expected, fighting incredibly hard, remains severely unwell,” said a statement from the Championship side.

“His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes.”

