'It's a chance for him to revive his career' - Leeds sign free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin

LEEDS UNITED HAVE signed former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer as the newly-promoted club gear up for their Premier League campaign.

Calvert-Lewin left Everton at the end of last season and has agreed a move to Elland Road just days before Leeds open their top-flight campaign against his former team.

The 28-year-old scored 71 goals in 273 games across nine years at Everton but injuries stalled his career in recent seasons.

Calvert-Lewin will not be included for Monday’s meeting with Everton, but Leeds boss Daniel Farke expects the striker to make a significant contribution to their survival bid.

“Dominic is a proven Premier League player. It’s important for all new signings, we want to sign players who have delivered on a top level, but they are also in a good age, on their way up the hill, not the way down,” he said.

“These boxes are all ticked by Dominic.”

“He has all the skills you’d like your striker to have.

“His last few seasons were a bit interrupted by injury, but he still managed to play 26 games last season.

“It’s a chance for him to revive his career and reach former heights when he was outstanding at Premier League level.”

Calvert-Lewin made the last of his 11 England appearances against Ukraine in 2021 in the European Championship quarter-finals and has scored four goals for his country.

“It is like walking in today like a first day at school,” Calvert-Lewin said of his move to Leeds.

“I feel like a kid again that is just starting somewhere new and just can’t wait to play.”

– © AFP 2025