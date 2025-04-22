Advertisement
More Stories
Leeds United fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road. PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo
FreeMarching up together

We deserve to celebrate – jubilant Leeds bask in Premier League return

Fans gathered outside Elland Road as Leeds sealed their top-flight return.
8.32am, 22 Apr 2025

LEEDS CAPTAIN ETHAN Ampadu said Premier League promotion felt “amazing” and now wants to secure the Sky Bet Championship title.

The Whites thrashed Stoke 6-0 at Elland Road to remain top of the table and the players then stayed to watch Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Turf Moor, which confirmed promotion for both Leeds and the Clarets.

Leeds fans gathered outside the ground in their thousands to celebrate their top-flight return.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie