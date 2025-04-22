LEEDS CAPTAIN ETHAN Ampadu said Premier League promotion felt “amazing” and now wants to secure the Sky Bet Championship title.
The Whites thrashed Stoke 6-0 at Elland Road to remain top of the table and the players then stayed to watch Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Turf Moor, which confirmed promotion for both Leeds and the Clarets.
Leeds fans gathered outside the ground in their thousands to celebrate their top-flight return.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
We deserve to celebrate – jubilant Leeds bask in Premier League return
LEEDS CAPTAIN ETHAN Ampadu said Premier League promotion felt “amazing” and now wants to secure the Sky Bet Championship title.
The Whites thrashed Stoke 6-0 at Elland Road to remain top of the table and the players then stayed to watch Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Turf Moor, which confirmed promotion for both Leeds and the Clarets.
Leeds fans gathered outside the ground in their thousands to celebrate their top-flight return.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Marching up together Soccer