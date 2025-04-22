We deserve to celebrate – jubilant Leeds bask in Premier League return

LEEDS CAPTAIN ETHAN Ampadu said Premier League promotion felt “amazing” and now wants to secure the Sky Bet Championship title.

The Whites thrashed Stoke 6-0 at Elland Road to remain top of the table and the players then stayed to watch Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Turf Moor, which confirmed promotion for both Leeds and the Clarets.

Leeds fans gathered outside the ground in their thousands to celebrate their top-flight return.