This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Legia Warsaw fans unfurled a giant banner of Pope John Paul II at Ibrox

It came after Rangers supporters were charged by Uefa for sectarian chanting.

By Ben Blake Friday 30 Aug 2019, 10:37 AM
13 minutes ago 463 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4788664

rangers-v-legia-warsaw-uefa-europa-league-play-off-second-leg-ibrox-stadium The massive banner. Source: Jane Barlow

LEGIA WARSAW FACED Rangers in the Europa League qualifiers last night, with Steven Gerrard’s side progressing 1-0 on aggregate

A week ago, the sides played out a scoreless draw in the first leg. Rangers were charged by Uefa after their fans were heard engaging in sectarian chanting. 

As a result of similar chanting during their first round tie with St Joseph’s of Gibraltar, Ibrox was partially closed for Thursday’s game.

rangers-v-legia-warsaw-uefa-europa-league-play-off-second-leg-ibrox-stadium Legia fans hold up flares. Source: Jane Barlow

So visiting Legia supporters responded by unfurling a giant banner that seemingly depicted Pope John Paul II.

Below the head of the late Pole, who died in 2005, were the words ‘Be not afraid’. 

They too could face Uefa action after letting off flares in the away end. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie