Legia Warsaw fans unfurled a giant banner of Pope John Paul II at Ibrox

The massive banner. Source: Jane Barlow

LEGIA WARSAW FACED Rangers in the Europa League qualifiers last night, with Steven Gerrard’s side progressing 1-0 on aggregate.

A week ago, the sides played out a scoreless draw in the first leg. Rangers were charged by Uefa after their fans were heard engaging in sectarian chanting.

As a result of similar chanting during their first round tie with St Joseph’s of Gibraltar, Ibrox was partially closed for Thursday’s game.

Legia fans hold up flares. Source: Jane Barlow

So visiting Legia supporters responded by unfurling a giant banner that seemingly depicted Pope John Paul II.

Below the head of the late Pole, who died in 2005, were the words ‘Be not afraid’.

They too could face Uefa action after letting off flares in the away end.