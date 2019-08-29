This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Morelos' 91st-minute strike stuns Legia Warsaw and sends Rangers through to Europa League

Alfredo Morelos scored a late header at Ibrox to send Rangers through to the group stages.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 10:11 PM
26 minutes ago 1,663 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4788311
Alfredo Morelos celebrates scoring a late winner.
Image: Jane Barlow
Image: Jane Barlow

RANGERS QUALIFIED FOR the Europa League group stage after a 91st-minute Alfredo Morelos goal clinched a 1-0 aggregate victory over Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

After a goalless draw in Poland last week, Rangers again struggled to find the breakthrough at Ibrox, where there was a partial stadium closure following a Uefa charge of racist behaviour over sectarian chanting against St Joseph’s in July.

Morelos came up with a priceless stoppage-time header to extend Rangers’ European adventure ahead of Friday’s group stage draw.

The second leg was tight again but Sheyi Ojo fired an early effort wide before Morelos headed Ryan Jack’s cross off target.

Legia’s first clear chance fell to Luquinhas but Allan McGregor made a good save, with opportunities few and far between throughout the first half.

After the break Morelos went close again with a deflected effort and referee Slavko Vincic paused the game due to pyrotechnics in the crowd shortly after.

Extra time looked to be beckoning but Rangers finally struck. A left-wing cross from substitute Jordan Jones was perfect and Morelos directed a downward header past goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki to seal progression.

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman try to identify how Ireland can get back on track after Twickenham.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

